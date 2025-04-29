VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is issuing the following date correction, which was included in its Operational Results news release issued on April 9, 2025.

The April 9, 2025 news release incorrectly indicated the release of Q1-2025 financial results on May 5, 2025. Amerigo will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2025, and will release Q1-2025 financial results on Wednesday May 7, 2025, at the market open.

Amerigo’s quarterly investor conference call will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Participants can join by visiting https://emportal.ink/4fsXvjM and entering their name and phone number. The conference system will then call the participants and place them instantly into the call. Alternatively, participants can dial directly to be entered into the call by an Operator. Dial 1-888-510-2154 (Toll-Free North America) and state they wish to participate in the Amerigo Resources Q1-2025 Earnings Call.

