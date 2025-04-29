Ocugen to Present on Modifier Gene Therapy Platform at Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2025 Annual Meeting and Retina World Congress

MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the Company will present on its innovative modifier gene therapy platform, including OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (Phase 3 LiMeliGhT clinical trial), OCU410ST for the treatment of Stargardt disease (Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory clinical trial), and OCU410 for the treatment of geographic atrophy (Phase 2 ArMaDa clinical trial), at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah from May 4-8, 2025, and Retina World Congress at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida from May 8-11, 2025.

“We look forward to sharing more about the potential of our modifier gene therapy platform and the meaningful results we are seeing in the clinic during these two important meetings for the retina community,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “Ocugen remains on track to deliver on our commitment to file three Biologics License Applications (BLAs)/Marketing Authorization Applications (MAAs) in the next three years—potentially addressing significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach.”

The ARVO Annual Meeting is a premiere gathering for eye and vision scientists from across the globe, students, and those in affiliated fields to share the latest research findings and collaborate on innovative solutions. Retina World Congress brings together leading retina specialists from every continent to achieve a global scientific and clinical exchange in retinal health.

Ocugen’s presence in Utah kicks off with the Company Showcase at Eyecelerator, presented by Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen, and continues through presentations and thought leadership engagement at ARVO.

Eyecelerator @ Park City 2025

Session: Retina—Gene Therapy and Novel Mechanisms of Action Showcase

Location: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, Strawberry Ballroom, Park City, UT

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 2:06 p.m. MDT

Presenter: Dr. Huma Qamar

ARVO

Exhibitor Education Forum

Two-Year Follow-Up of a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for the Safety and Efficacy of OCU400 Novel Modifier Gene Therapy for Retinitis Pigmentosa

Location: Exhibitor Floor, Section 1037

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. MDT

Presenter: Benjamin Bakall, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Arizona, College of Medicine–Phoenix, and Director for Clinical Research, Director for The Inherited Retinal Disease and Visual Function Clinic, Associated Retina Consultants

Safety and Efficacy of OCU410ST: A Phase 1/2 Trial of a Novel Modifier Gene Therapy for Stargardt Disease (GARDian)

Location: Exhibitor Floor, Section 1037

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. MDT

Presenter: Syed M. Shah, MD, FACS, Vice Chair for Research and Digital Medicine, Director of Retina Service at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin

An Evaluation of the Safety and Efficacy of Novel Modifier Gene Therapy OCU410 for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Location: Exhibitor Floor, Section 1037

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. MDT

Presenter: Neena Haider, Ph.D., Faculty Harvard Medical School and Founder, CEO, Shifa Precision

Paper Session

Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of OCU410 for Treatment of Geographic Atrophy: Phase 1/2 OCU410: The Age-related Macular Degeneration (ArMaDa) Study Update

Presentation Number: 3675

Session Number and Title: 358/AMD Clinical research II

Location: Ballroom J

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 4:15 p.m. MDT

Presenter: Syed M. Shah, MD, FACS, Vice Chair for Research and Digital Medicine, Director of Retina Service at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Poster Session

A0513: Safety and Efficacy of OCU410ST for the Treatment of Stargardt Disease: Phase 1/2 Study Update

Location: Hall A-E

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. MDT

Presenter: Ramiro Maldonado, MD, Duke Center for Ophthalmic Genetics, Duke Pediatric Retina, Adult vitreo-Retinal diseases

Dr. Qamar will represent Ocugen at Retina World Congress to share the Company presentation and serve alongside notable retinal surgeons and industry peers during a panel discussion.

Retina World Congress

Retina Unplugged

Inherited and Rare Retinal Diseases Session

Moderators: Rishi P. Singh, MD, FASRS and Kourous A. Rezaei, MD

Location: Grand Ballroom

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 10:35 am – 11:12 a.m. EDT

Ocugen is committed to bringing game-changing therapies to treat inherited retinal diseases as well as blindness diseases affecting millions to market and working even harder to provide access to patients globally.

