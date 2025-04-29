Rate Launches ‘Rate Portfolio’ to Deliver Flexible Mortgage Financing Solutions for Modern Borrowers

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, today announced the launch of Rate Portfolio, a suite of flexible mortgage products created to meet the needs of today’s increasingly diverse borrower landscape. Rate Portfolio offers customized financing solutions that move beyond rigid income qualifications and traditional lending limitations, enabling more people to realize their homeownership goals.

Rate Portfolio reflects a significant step forward in Rate’s product strategy, designed specifically for self-employed individuals, small business owners, freelancers, property investors, and other well-qualified borrowers whose financial profiles don’t align with conventional standards.

“At Rate, we think that homeownership should be accessible to well-qualified borrowers, regardless of how their income is structured,” said Shant Banosian, President of Rate. “Rate Portfolio lets us serve entrepreneurial borrowers with lending solutions tailored to their unique financial situations.”

The suite includes four primary offerings:

Rate Portfolio Self-Employed - Accepts flexible income documentation to qualify on business cash flow

- Accepts flexible income documentation to qualify on business cash flow Rate Portfolio Assets - Allows qualification based on assets alone or to supplement other types of income

- Allows qualification based on assets alone or to supplement other types of income Rate Portfolio Investor - Qualifies solely on property cash flow

- Qualifies solely on property cash flow Rate Portfolio Buy Before You Sell - Enables a new home purchase without needing to sell a current home first

These custom loan products offer significant advantages in a competitive purchase market, giving buyers tools to make non-contingent offers and move quickly without traditional financing roadblocks.

“We’ve listened to the market and built Rate Portfolio to serve the real-world needs of modern borrowers,” said Kate Amor, EVP, Head of Enterprise Products at Rate. “From property investors and sole proprietors, to entrepreneurs and gig workers, or borrowers with significant assets, Rate Portfolio unlocks common-sense financing options that weren’t previously accessible to hardworking Americans through traditional lending channels.”

According to recent data , investment purchases by small and mid-sized investors represented roughly 25% of U.S. home sales last year, demonstrating the growing need for products like Rate Portfolio Investor. Additionally, the self-employed and gig economy workforce is expanding faster than the overall labor force, requiring lenders to rethink how creditworthiness is evaluated.

As borrower profiles and income structures continue to shift, lenders who offer responsible and common-sense financing solutions stand out. Rate Portfolio is built around this philosophy—accommodating each borrower’s unique and often complex financial situation to make homeownership more accessible for well qualified borrowers.

To learn more, please visit: https://rate.com/lp/rate-portfolio

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top 5 Mortgage Lender by Inside Mortgage Finance for 2024; Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

