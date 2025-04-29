Heidelberg Materials North America Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Winyah STAR® Plant Commercial Operations

Irving, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of commercial operations at its Winyah STAR Plant in Georgetown, South Carolina, the first beneficiation facility in the world to process harvested ash in commercial quantities.

The Winyah Beneficiation facility opened in 2002 and was designed to process production ash from on-site coal units. It transitioned to STAR® Technology in 2014, and the Winyah STAR Plant has processed 2.4 million tons of harvested material since commencing commercial operations in 2015. Since its inception in 2002, the facility has produced and sold 4.5 million tons of high-quality fly ash for the concrete industry. Fly ash is the most consumed Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM) in the concrete industry and an important material for enhancing the durability and sustainability of concrete.

"The Winyah STAR Plant highlights our commitment to advancing coal ash beneficiation technology and fostering more sustainable practices," said Bill Fedorka, P.E., Vice President, Fly Ash. "As we celebrate this anniversary, we continue to concentrate on delivering high-quality reclaimed materials and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future."

For more information about our beneficiation technologies and solutions, visit our website at https://www.heidelbergmaterials.us/home/services/benefication.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.

Attachment