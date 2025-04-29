Heidelberg Materials North America Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Winyah STAR® Plant Commercial Operations

– Heidelberg Materials North America is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of commercial operations at its Winyah STAR Plant in Georgetown, SC, the first beneficiation facility in the world to process harvested ash in commercial quantities.

 | Source: Heidelberg Materials North America Heidelberg Materials North America

Irving, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of commercial operations at its Winyah STAR Plant in Georgetown, South Carolina, the first beneficiation facility in the world to process harvested ash in commercial quantities.

The Winyah Beneficiation facility opened in 2002 and was designed to process production ash from on-site coal units. It transitioned to STAR® Technology in 2014, and the Winyah STAR Plant has processed 2.4 million tons of harvested material since commencing commercial operations in 2015. Since its inception in 2002, the facility has produced and sold 4.5 million tons of high-quality fly ash for the concrete industry. Fly ash is the most consumed Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM) in the concrete industry and an important material for enhancing the durability and sustainability of concrete.

"The Winyah STAR Plant highlights our commitment to advancing coal ash beneficiation technology and fostering more sustainable practices," said Bill Fedorka, P.E., Vice President, Fly Ash. "As we celebrate this anniversary, we continue to concentrate on delivering high-quality reclaimed materials and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future."

For more information about our beneficiation technologies and solutions, visit our website at https://www.heidelbergmaterials.us/home/services/benefication.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Winyah STAR® Plant
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Heidelberg Materials
                            
                            
                                North America
                            
                            
                                Coal Ash
                            
                            
                                Fly Ash
                            
                            
                                Cementitious
                            
                            
                                Winyah
                            
                            
                                STAR Plant
                            
                            
                                 beneficiation 
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading