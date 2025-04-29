SEON Powers Fraud Prevention for Tecovas Across the Brand’s Rapidly-Growing Retail and E-Commerce Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , a leader in digital fraud prevention and compliance, today announced Tecovas, the world’s fastest-growing Western brand, has adopted SEON's technology to strengthen security and streamline fraud detection across its retail and e-commerce operations.



Recognizing the increasing importance of protecting both online and in-store transactions, Tecovas took a proactive approach to preventing fraudulent charges, particularly chargebacks. To maintain a seamless shopping experience and improve operational efficiency, the company sought a smarter, more automated approach to fraud prevention.

Tecovas implemented SEON alongside Shopify’s built-in fraud detection to strengthen fraud prevention without disrupting operations. SEON’s AI-driven technology enables Tecovas to reduce manual review times and improve detection accuracy while decreasing false positives and negatives, creating a smoother and more secure shopping experience.



"We’re excited to partner with SEON and leverage their expertise to take our fraud prevention efforts to the next level," said Michael Draper, Vice President, Engineering, Tecovas. "SEON’s proactive approach aligns with our goal of ensuring a seamless and secure experience for our customers, whether they're shopping online or in-store.”



“Innovative retailers like Tecovas choose SEON because of our expertise, cutting-edge technology and commitment to delivering industry-leading service,” said Matt DeLauro, President, GTM, SEON. “We work closely with our customers to ensure they not only stop fraud more effectively, but also maintain an optimal customer experience. We’re excited to support Tecovas as they continue to grow and redefine modern Western retail.”



About SEON

SEON helps risk teams detect and stop fraud and money laundering while ensuring regulatory compliance. By combining real-time digital footprint analysis , device intelligence and AI-driven rules , SEON empowers over 5,000 businesses globally to prevent threats before they occur. With integrated fraud prevention and AML capabilities, SEON operates from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .



Media

Press@seon.io