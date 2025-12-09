SEON Joins Elite Group of AWS Partners with Three Earned Competencies

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , has earned three AWS (Amazon Web Services) Competencies based on proven customer success across multiple production deployments. SEON joins an exclusive group of vendors to achieve this distinction, and is one of just 14 independent software vendors across the 140,000+ member AWS Partner Network to hold the exclusive Small and Medium Business (SMB) Competency.



AWS Competencies differ from individual certifications by requiring rigorous third-party audits of actual customer implementations. Partners must submit detailed case studies, architecture documentation and evidence of successful production deployments. This process validates not just technical knowledge, but proven ability to deliver measurable results for customers.



The three AWS Competencies SEON has earned are:

The three AWS Competencies SEON has earned are:

- Recognizes partners with proven experience meeting the security, compliance and regulatory requirements specific to financial institutions, fintechs and payments companies. Retail Competency - Validates expertise serving e-commerce and retail businesses, with documented experience handling high-transaction volumes, seasonal scaling and omnichannel fraud prevention.

- Validates expertise serving e-commerce and retail businesses, with documented experience handling high-transaction volumes, seasonal scaling and omnichannel fraud prevention. Small and Medium Business (SMB) Competency - Validates partners that demonstrate expertise serving the unique operational and budget constraints of growing businesses. The SMB Competency requires documented proof of rapid implementation, cost-effective deployment and measurable ROI across multiple customer engagements.





"Small and medium businesses face the same sophisticated fraud threats as enterprises, but often lack dedicated fraud teams or budgets for complex integrations," said Matt DeLauro, President, GTM, SEON. "The AWS SMB Competency validates what our customers already know; we can deploy enterprise-grade fraud prevention in days rather than months, with transparent pricing that scales as they grow."



SEON's platform processes over 15 million fraud checks daily while running on AWS infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture enables rapid integration, with some customers going live in as little as five days. This combination of performance and implementation speed directly addresses the criteria AWS evaluates for the SMB Competency.



The Financial Services and Retail Competencies validate SEON's deep expertise in these verticals, backed by documented customer deployments that demonstrate compliance with industry regulations, handling of high-volume transaction monitoring and proven fraud reduction results.



Organizations interested in learning more about SEON's AWS-powered fraud prevention solutions can visit seon.io/aws.



About SEON

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. The company recently closed an $80 million Series C funding round and was recognized by Datos Insights in its Q3 2025 Fraud & AML Fintech Spotlight . With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .



