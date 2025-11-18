SEON Strengthens Fraud & AML Command Center with New Tools for Global Compliance Flexibility

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , today announced the expansion of its platform with advanced capabilities designed to help global businesses manage complex, multijurisdictional requirements.



As AML regulations diverge across markets, SEON's latest updates give compliance professionals greater control to configure customer screening , manage rules by jurisdiction and conduct deeper investigations – all from a single platform.



“Compliance teams are juggling more jurisdictions and tighter rules with systems that simply can’t keep up,” said Tamas Kadar, Co-founder and CEO, SEON. “Too often, data sits in silos; when one tool flags a high-risk signal, the others stay blind to it. Legacy platforms make it worse by locking down core settings, so teams can’t fine-tune matching or adapt screening by market. The result is blunt, one-size-fits-all compliance that either over-screens everyone or misses real threats. We’re giving teams the freedom to configure risk on their own terms.”



Configurable Screening for Regulatory Precision



SEON's new AML Search Profiles let compliance teams build jurisdiction-specific screening configurations without writing code. Teams can select data sources, adjust fuzzy matching sensitivity by list type and apply different standards across regions or customer segments. When expanding into new markets with different regulatory expectations, teams can configure new profiles in minutes without depending on development cycles.



“At Rank, platform safety and compliance are foundational to delivering exceptional player experiences," said Michael Ormiston, Head of Player Protection, Rank Interactive. "SEON is a valued strategic partner. Their AML compliance solution greatly enhances our investigations with unmatched flexibility as we build scalable fraud and risk programs that evolve with our business.”



To help organizations manage complexity across regions, SEON has introduced Rule Categories that let users label fraud and compliance rules by jurisdiction, regulatory framework or use case, then filter the entire rule set accordingly.



Investigative Tools Built on Network Science



SEON's investigative capabilities are grounded in graph theory and network science, not just pattern matching. The platform's Network Graph reveals hidden connections between accounts by mapping shared device identifiers, behavioral patterns and relationship signals that traditional systems can't detect.



Combined with 900+ real-time, first-party fraud signals, investigators can see not just that accounts are connected, but how they're connected – and whether those connections indicate legitimate relationships or coordinated fraud rings.



The Movement of Funds feature adds another dimension by mapping transaction flows to detect layering schemes, structuring patterns and coordinated transfers. Instead of reviewing transactions in isolation, investigators can visualize how money moves through networks, making it easier to spot money laundering typologies that play out across multiple accounts.



Complete Visibility, One Platform



Additional capabilities round out the investigative toolkit:

Alert Dashboards track alert volumes, trigger trends and team performance, giving managers visibility into what's working and what needs adjustment

track alert volumes, trigger trends and team performance, giving managers visibility into what's working and what needs adjustment Payment Screening covers BIC codes, SWIFT identifiers and crypto wallet addresses to block payments to risky individuals and institutions

covers BIC codes, SWIFT identifiers and crypto wallet addresses to block payments to risky individuals and institutions Unified Workflow connects screening, investigation and case management in one place, eliminating the context-switching that slows down investigations

