AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON, the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, today announced its participation at Citi’s 14th Annual FinTech Conference, November 18-19, 2025 in New York.
CEO Tamas Kadar will serve as a panelist on the “Private Company Regulation Tech Panel” on Wednesday, November 19, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
About SEON
SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk, and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior, and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest, and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io.
Media Contact
press@seon.io
SEON CEO Tamas Kadar to Present at Citi’s 14th Annual FinTech Conference
