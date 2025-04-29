Brett Snortland Joins Rate as Senior Vice President of Market Growth & Development

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, today announced that Brett Snortland has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Market Growth and Development. Based in Houston, Snortland will focus on expanding Rate’s presence and production across the West Division, helping drive growth through recruitment, development, and sales strategy.

With more than 30 years of experience in sales and recruiting within the mortgage industry, Snortland brings a proven track record of success. He has funded more than $20 billion in his career, including $3.1 billion in 2020 and 2021 alone. A seasoned relationship manager and coach to originators, he specializes in growth, P&L management, relationship selling, and strategic recruiting.

“Joining Rate at this time of innovation and opportunity is truly energizing,” said Snortland. “This team is unmatched in its commitment to both technology and talent. I’m excited to build on that foundation and help drive significant growth across the West.”

Snortland is married to his wife Carrie of 32 years and is a proud father to three sons. A former collegiate golfer at The University of Texas, he played professionally from 1993 to 1995.

“Brett’s leadership style and experience in cultivating high-performing teams will be a huge asset to Rate,” said Todd Heaton, EVP and Western Divisional Manager for Rate. “He’s joining at the perfect time as we continue investing in both people and platforms to expand our reach and better serve homebuyers.”

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service.

Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years.

Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact