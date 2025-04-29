ibex AI Solutions Win 2025 Product of the Year Awards from CUSTOMER Magazine

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that ibex Wave iX Translate and ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent have each earned the 2025 Product of the Year Award from TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine, for helping clients improve the customer experience.

“We are proud to be recognized by CUSTOMER Magazine with Product of the Year Awards for both ibex Wave iX Translate and ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent,” said ibex Carl O’Neil, EVP and GM Wave iX, Augment, and ibex CX at ibex. "Generative AI is reshaping CX, and ibex is at the forefront of this evolution with transformative AI solutions that deliver game-changing results for our clients. Our experience managing hundreds of millions of customer interactions for the top brands across major industries and unmatched business insights capabilities make ibex the ideal CX partner to ensure your digital transformation success."

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific business needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. Leveraging ibex Wave iX Translate, agents and customers speak or type in their native language, which is then translated in real-time for understanding by both parties. This AI-powered solution enables two-way conversation in over 150 languages, improving communications and allowing CX organizations to better serve customers effectively, efficiently and cultivate stronger connections.

With ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent, ibex offers a sophisticated AI solution designed for seamless and scalable automated customer and brand interactions. It provides AI-driven voice and text conversations that are customized to align with a brand’s persona and specific business needs. ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent offers human-like, infinitely scalable, and hyper-personalized customer experiences while integrating seamlessly with existing agent support systems to facilitate swift escalation and efficient resolution of more complex customer issues.

ibex Wave iX Translate and ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent are groundbreaking AI-driven, digital-first customer experience solutions within the ibex Wave iX solution suite, which leverages cutting-edge Generative AI technology to deliver the next generation of AI and agent-assisted customer experience.

“On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER Magazine, I’m thrilled to recognize ibex with two 2025 Product of the Year Awards,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “ibex has clearly earned its place among the industry’s top solutions, and I’m eager to see how ibex continues to innovate and lead in 2025 and beyond.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine, originally launched in 1982 as Telemarketing magazine, remains the go-to resource for news, insights, and strategies that elevate customer engagement across all channels. Each issue explores the latest advancements in AI-powered CX, omnichannel communication, agent enablement, customer journey analytics, conversational AI, automation, mobile and cloud-based solutions, workforce optimization, and more. For additional information, please visit https://www.customerzone360.com .

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW , deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

