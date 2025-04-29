Priori Launches Live Auction to Bring Real-Time Bidding to Legal RFPs

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel selection and management, today announced the launch of Live Auction, a new feature within its RFP software that introduces real-time competitive bidding to legal sourcing. Designed in close collaboration with enterprise legal teams, Live Auction enables smarter, more transparent firm selection by making pricing behavior and engagement visible as it happens.

“By integrating real-time bidding into the RFP process, we’re giving legal teams the insight and confidence they need to make strategic decisions—not just based on cost, but on overall value,” said Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “Live Auction is another step forward in helping in-house teams modernize how they source outside counsel.”

A Smarter Way to Compare Firms

Live Auction is built to support high-impact sourcing decisions—like complex litigation, portfolio matters, or strategic panels—where the right choice depends on more than just the lowest bid. It delivers a dynamic, real-time experience that lets legal teams:

Run Real-Time Bidding: Invite shortlisted firms to compete in a live, time-boxed bidding room with instant price updates.

Track Pricing Evolution: Watch how bids change over time and compare phase-by-phase pricing, fee structures, and scope alignment—all in a clean, intuitive interface.

Access Full Bid History: See how each firm engaged, when they revised their bids, and how their offers evolved.

Ensure Fairness & Transparency: Built-in quiet periods and consistent rules ensure an equitable process for all participating firms.

“We built Live Auction by listening closely to our clients,” said Mirra Levitt, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Priori. “Legal teams wanted more visibility, less friction, and a way to confidently justify their decisions. This tool delivers exactly that.”

A Seamless, End-to-End RFP Experience

Live Auction is fully integrated into the Priori RFP platform, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow from start to finish. Legal teams can build and send RFPs, review proposals, and launch auctions—all within a centralized system purpose-built for legal sourcing.

The Live Auction interface was designed with simplicity and usability at its core. Teams can easily compare bids side-by-side across firms, phases, and fee structures using an interactive dashboard that brings clarity to even the most complex proposals. Real-time pricing updates are displayed clearly, with intuitive visual cues showing how and when firms adjust their bids during the auction process.

By eliminating the need for spreadsheets and manual tracking, Live Auction significantly reduces administrative burden. Its clean, structured layout transforms detailed pricing data into actionable insights—making it easier for legal teams to stay focused on strategic decision-making. Whether reviewing initial proposals or evaluating final bids, every screen is crafted to support confident, data-driven firm selection.

For more information, or to talk to a Priori team member, visit priorilegal.com.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori transforms how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel, connecting them with the right talent at the right price for any need. With over a decade of experience partnering with legal teams, we provide access to flexible talent, a global law firm marketplace, and cutting-edge software for managing law firm panels and legal RFP workflows.

Priori Talent Marketplace includes the company’s network of Flexible Talent and Law Firms. Companies use Priori’s vetted network of 8,000+ legal professionals for common flexible talent uses such as short-term engagements, leave coverage and overflow support, and for traditional law firm support such as local counsel in all 50 states and 70+ countries and niche expertise.

Priori Software Solutions include the company’s panel management and RFP platforms. Priori Panel Management is a first-of-its-kind platform for organizing, tracking and measuring a company’s law firm panel. Priori RFP streamlines the legal RFP process, allowing companies to issue and compare proposals, and track performance.

Contact Information:

Priori Legal

Trevor Johnson, Director, Demand Generation

trevor.johnson@priorilegal.com

646-650-2025 (Ext 721)