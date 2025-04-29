YMCA of the USA Urges Families to Participate in “Phones Down, Eyes Up™” This Summer

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600+ YMCAs across the country, is excited to announce the launch of its new national water safety campaign Phones Down, Eyes Up™ featuring a new public service announcement which will air throughout the summer. Launching during May’s National Water Safety Month, the campaign aims to reduce distractions and improve water safety awareness, specifically targeting families as they head to pools and waterfronts this summer.

According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, 88% of all drownings occur with at least one adult present, making it essential for caregivers to be vigilant around water. The Phones Down, Eyes Up campaign reminds parents and guardians that distractions, including checking smartphones, can have serious consequences. As part of the campaign, the Y encourages families to always designate a "Water Watcher" — an adult solely responsible for supervising children near water, without the distractions of phones, conversations, or alcohol.

"Whether it's a text, a work email, or scrolling through social media, distractions around water can quickly lead to dangerous situations," said Lindsay Mondick, Director of Aquatics Safety and Strategy at Y-USA. "Phones Down, Eyes Up is a call to action for families to be fully present and attentive when supervising children in or around water. People think they’ll hear someone if they’re struggling in the water, but drowning is silent and can happen in as little as 30 seconds. When we’re looking at our phones, we don’t see what’s happening around us."

The Phones Down, Eyes Up campaign includes a new public service announcement filmed at the Dr. P. Phillips YMCA Family Center in Orlando, Florida and featuring YMCA members and staff. The campaign’s website, PhonesDownEyesUp.org, offers a variety of helpful resources for families, including digital safety materials, a pledge to commit to water safety, and educational tools to help families stay safe this summer. Families who take the pledge will also have access to educational tools, including a reminder wallpaper for their phones, monthly newsletters with water safety tips, and downloadable lanyards to signify their role as Water Watchers.

"Water safety is a shared responsibility," continued Mondick. "We want to empower families with the knowledge and tools they need to protect their loved ones. We hope that by making a small change — putting down phones and focusing on the water — we can create safer environments for everyone."

For more information on how you can become a Water Watcher and take part in the Phones Down, Eyes Up initiative, visit PhonesDownEyesUp.org.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net