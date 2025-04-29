Vasco Electronics Recognized for Groundbreaking Translation Solutions at MUSE Design Awards and Red Dot Design Awards

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in translation technology, is proud to announce its remarkable achievements in design excellence, having earned top honors at both the 2025 MUSE Design Awards and the 2025 Red Dot Design Awards .

The MUSE Design Awards is a global competition that celebrates excellence in innovative design, recognizing both established and emerging talent across various fields, including architecture, product design, furniture, fashion, and more. The Vasco Translator V4 and Vasco Translator E1 were recognized for their groundbreaking innovations that enhance communication through technology. The Vasco Translator V4 secured gold in the Educational Tools/Teaching Aids/Learning Devices category at the MUSE Design Awards, while the Vasco Translator E1 took home gold in both the Wearable Technologies and Tech Accessories categories.

The Red Dot Design Awards is one of the world’s leading design competitions, known for recognizing outstanding design quality across various disciplines. The prestigious Red Dot label is a globally recognized symbol of excellence, with annual competitions held to evaluate and honor the best in design. The Vasco Translator E1 received the Red Dot: Best of the Best distinction in the Communication Technology category. This award is the highest honor at the Red Dot Design Awards and is given to the top products in each category. The Vasco Translator E1 received 99 out of 100 points, highlighting its innovative design and exceptional functionality. This marks the third Red Dot Award win for Vasco Electronics, following previous honors for the Vasco Translator M3 (2021) and the Vasco Translator V4 (2022).

“The recognition from both the MUSE Design Awards and Red Dot Design Awards underscores the innovative edge we’ve built into our products,” said Maciej Góralski, CEO of Vasco Electronics. “This distinction is a direct result of our team’s commitment to redefining what’s possible in translation technology—blending design with functionality to solve real-world communication challenges.”

Launched earlier this year, the Vasco Translator E1 is a set of AI-powered translating earbuds that support over 50 languages. It enables seamless, multi-directional conversations with real-time translation in up to ten languages at once. Translations can be delivered discreetly through the earbuds or played aloud via the phone’s loudspeaker, accommodating up to 10 connected participants.

The Vasco Translator V4 , a cutting-edge handheld device, breaks down language barriers with voice, photo, and text translations. Notable features include MultiTalk, which enables users to create multilingual group chats with up to 100 participants, and a Learning App that supports the acquisition of up to 28 languages, enhancing its value as both a real-time translation tool and a language-learning resource.

In 2024, Vasco Electronics sold over 100,000 translators globally, marking a 27% increase in sales compared to the previous year. The company also saw remarkable growth in the U.S. market, with a 200% year-over-year surge, highlighting the increasing demand for its innovative products. Vasco Electronics continues to push the boundaries of translation technology, with the Vasco Translator V4 and Vasco Translator E1 receiving praise for their user-friendly interfaces, advanced features, and powerful performance. The company remains dedicated to improving communication across cultures and fostering a more connected world.

For more information about Vasco Electronics and its award-winning products, please visit www.vasco-translator.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram @VascoTranslator.

Additional details on Vasco Electronics, including product images and a fact sheet, can be found here .

About Vasco Electronics:

With a mission of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for nearly 20 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to speak not only to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately, transcending language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in 26 countries and 4 continents.