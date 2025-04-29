Changes in the Management Board of Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS

The Supervisory Board of Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS, a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, decided today, 29 April 2025, to appoint Marko Privoi as a new member of the Management Board of Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS. Privoi's term of office will commence on 12 May 2025 and will last for three years.

Marko Privoi has been working in the insurance sector since 1997. For the past 19 years, he has held various positions at the Estonian branch of ADB Gjensidige, and prior to that, he worked for 8 years at ERGO Insurance SE. Marko Privoi graduated from TTK University of Applied Sciences in 1988.

Marko Privoi does not hold any shares or bonds of Coop Pank.

Raivo Piibor will continue as a member of the Management Board of Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank serves 213,000 daily banking customers. Coop Pank leverages the synergy between retail and banking sectors, bringing everyday banking services closer to home. The bank’s strategic owner is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, which operates a network of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Katre Tatrik

Head of Communications

Phone: +372 5151 859

E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee



