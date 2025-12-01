Coop Pank AS is making preparations for the buy-back of own shares

Coop Pank AS (the Bank) is making preparations for the buy-back of own shares. The purpose of buy-back of own shares is the acquisition of the shares necessary for exercising the option programme. According to the current plan, the shares will be acquired in the volume of up to 3% of all the shares of the Bank.

There are two pre-conditions for the buy-back of own shares – relevant resolution of the General Meeting of shareholders of the Bank and respective permission by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority, which was applied for by the Bank today, i.e. 01.12.2025. The terms and time schedule of the buy-back of own shares will be put in place after the receipt of the permission of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority and the adoption of the resolution of the General Meeting of shareholders.

The Management Board plans to propose such a resolution to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held in April 2026.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 224,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.