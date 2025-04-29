One of the Longest-Operating Property Management and Real Estate Companies in Northwest Florida, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence

Destin, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by Jeanne Dailey and Randy Newman on April 15, 1985, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this month. The company, which specializes in vacation rentals, property management, association management, and real estate sales, has weathered many storms and earned a reputation for honesty, integrity, and exceptional service over the years.

“We are honored to have an extended family of owners, guests, and friends who have been with us and supported us all these years,” said founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “When we started this property management and real estate business, vacation rentals were not as common as they are today. Destin was a pioneer in the vacation rental industry, and our homeowners, guests, and the community supported us in becoming an industry leader in property management services.”

Over the past four decades, Newman-Dailey has grown but remained focused on its core values—Have Fun, Excel, Professionalism, Integrity, and Teamwork. Due to this focus, Newman-Dailey has become an award-winning organization. Newman-Dailey has been awarded Emerald Coast Magazine’s Best of the Emerald Coast Awards for Property Management Services and Destin Magazine’s Best in Destin Award for Vacation Rentals. The company is also a past winner of Florida Trend’s Best Places to Work and Better Business Bureau – Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. In addition, Newman-Dailey’s highly experienced real estate sales team is ranked among the top 10% of real estate companies for sales along the Emerald Coast, according to the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors (ECAR).

The team’s focus on excellence extends beyond business operations and extends to a culture of community involvement. Both the President, Ken Wampler, and the Founder/CEO, Jeanne Dailey, are actively involved in the local community, serving as leaders on many boards and committees. Locally, Dailey is a board member and past chairman of the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, and Wampler is a board member and chairman of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourist Development Council. Dailey also serves at the state level on the VISIT Florida Board of Directors and is a founding member of the Florida Professional Vacation Rental Coalition (FPVRC), which is committed to protecting Florida’s vacation rental industry by supporting fair regulatory laws that benefit the community and vacation rental homeowners.

Newman-Dailey’s community involvement is also supported by its team of philanthropic professionals who make a big impact each year. Last year, the company’s summer community service project raised $35,569 and 4,479 food items for the Harvest House of Destin to help support Destin families in need, bringing Newman-Dailey’s total contribution to $74,065 in just two years. Newman-Dailey also participated in a community grant program for Habitat for Humanity Walton County, which contributed $133k toward the building of a home in Hope Village for a deserving family, and the team invested time and manpower during a Habitat Build Day. Other non-profit partners include the Fresh Start Program, United Way, and Food for Thought, for which the team has contributed funds and volunteer hours.

Over four decades, Newman-Dailey’s team of professionals has grown, yet turnover remains low. Of Newman-Dailey’s current staff members, 59% have been with the company for 10+ years, which is helpful during difficult times. The team has navigated many challenges and crises over the years. From surviving devastating storms, including Hurricane Opal and Hurricane Ivan, to the BP Oil Spill and COVID-19, Newman-Dailey has proven to be a strategic leader in times of crisis. When COVID-19 shut down hotels and vacation rentals in Florida, Newman-Dailey’s Housekeeping & Laundry Manager, Eddie Gray, was working with the Vacation Rental Housekeepers Association to develop new cleaning and sanitization practices, while Dailey was a leader in working with the Governor’s Office to gain widespread adoption of the new sanitization and safety measures, and reopen Florida for vacations in time for Memorial Day.

The Newman-Dailey Association Management Division, which manages more than 60 homeowners and community associations in the area, has been a leader in helping community associations navigate legal challenges and implement initiatives that add value to homeowners. From large properties of approximately 300 units to smaller communities of eight units, Newman-Dailey’s Community Association Managers (CAMs) provide expert guidance to their boards and residents. Most recently, the team has been a leader in completing the Structural Integrity Reserve Studies (SIRS) for condominiums well in advance of the deadline.

“It is truly a time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of every member of this team,” said Dailey. “By staying independent and privately-owned, Newman-Dailey is able to remain nimble and make decisions that benefit our guests and clients. We’ve assembled a dream team, and the future looks really bright.”

To learn more about Newman-Dailey and each of its three divisions, visit www.NewmanDailey.com.

