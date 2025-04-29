Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size Worth USD 3.04 Bn by 2034, Boosted by Advances in Pediatric Ophthalmology and Early Retinal Disease Detection

Ottawa, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global newborn eye imaging systems market size was valued at USD 1.79 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to rise from USD 1.91 billion in 2025 to USD 3.04 billion by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 7.10% from 2025 to 2034. The demand for eye imaging systems for newborns is high because newborns have highly sensitive eyes and require special systems for analysis.

Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market – Key Points You Should Know

North America led the market in 2024, bringing in over 34.85% of the total revenue.

Europe also performed strongly, capturing around 26.03%, and is expected to grow the fastest between 2025 and 2034.

When it comes to diseases, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) was the most common condition, making up more than 37.95% of the market share in 2024.

Other retinal diseases are also becoming more important, with their market growing steadily at a 5.5% annual rate over the next decade.

Looking at devices, basic imaging systems were the most popular, accounting for about 55.38% of sales in 2024.

Meanwhile, wireless devices are gaining traction and are expected to grow at a 5.9% yearly rate from 2025 to 2034.

Among users, hospitals were the biggest buyers, responsible for around 38.59% of the revenue in 2024.

Ophthalmology and diagnostic centers are seeing growing demand and are projected to expand at a healthy 5.7% annual rate over the forecast period.

Market Revenue Analysis by Regions:

In terms of revenue, the North America Newborn Eye Imaging Systems market was valued at USD 622.32 million in 2024, accounting for USD 666.69 million in 2025 and is expected to hit around USD 1,070.97 million by 2034, with a solid CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the Europe Newborn Eye Imaging Systems market reached USD 464.81 million in 2024, calculated at USD 464.81 million in 2025 and is projected to surpass around USD 1,070.97 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific Newborn Eye Imaging Systems market is forecasted to reach around USD 670.29 million by 2034 from USD 413.64 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2025 and 2034.

In terms of revenue, the LAMEA Newborn Eye Imaging Systems market has been calculated at USD 329.58 million in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 446.35 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2034.

Market Revenue by Segments:

Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Revenue ($ Million) by Device Type: 2022–2024

Device Type 2022 2023 2024 Basic Device 859.62 924.66 988.99 Wireless Device 676.35 736.24 796.85



Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Revenue ($ Million) by End User: 2022–2024

End User 2022 2023 2024 Hospital 590.71 639.88 689.23 Ophthalmology Diagnosis Centers 409.48 444.48 479.73 Ambulatory Surgical Centers 293.16 319.76 346.83 Others 242.62 256.79 270.05



A Comprehensive Look at the Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market

A growing number of people are interested in universal newborn eye screening as a possible means of preventing long-term visual damage by detecting ocular problems early. While there are not enough qualified medical professionals to perform bedside exams for a universal newborn eye screening program, telemedicine systems and improvements in retinal fundus imaging have made it possible to conduct a number of pilot studies in China, India, and the U.S. One of the leading companies Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems (IRIS) made a partnership with AEYE Health and signed an agreement under which IRIS planned to license an FDA-cleared AI technology named AEYE Diagnostic Screening (AEYE-DS) from AEYE Health.

2024 Product Insights Presented by the Global Market Leaders

Sr. No. Name of the Company Name of the Product 1.







Canon Medical Systems











Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition CT scanner The new PIQE 1024 matrix and SilverBeam Adora DRFi, 2. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG ZEISS CIRRUS 6000 OCTA with increased features 3. Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems (IRIS) AEYE Diagnostic Screening (AEYE-DS) 4. Nikon Corporation Image provenance function in Nikon cameras



5. Kowa American Corporation Non-Mydriatic Nonmyd 7 Fundus Camera with a 24 megapixel digital camera



In October 2024, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Research & Education (R&E) Foundation recognized the Jaehoon Shin, M.D., Ph.D. with Canon Medical Systems USA Inc./ RSNA Research Scholar Grant and Meet Patel with the Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc./RSNA Medical Student Grant.

The Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc./RSNA Research Scholar Grant provides up to $200,000 for 2 years to assist grant recipients selected by the RSNA R&E Foundation which involves junior faculty and independent investigators.



Growth Factors in the Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market

Digitalization of systems : In order to continuously improve the screening, diagnosis, recording, monitoring, and treatment of baby retinal illnesses, digital retinal imaging is at the center of a revolution. It is now much easier to acquire high-quality multimodal images of the baby's retina because of recent developments in retinal imaging devices.

: In order to continuously improve the screening, diagnosis, recording, monitoring, and treatment of baby retinal illnesses, digital retinal imaging is at the center of a revolution. It is now much easier to acquire high-quality multimodal images of the baby's retina because of recent developments in retinal imaging devices. Growing infant population : In 2024, there were 8.2 billion people on the planet. It has grown eightfold in just two centuries and is probably going to keep expanding, maybe hitting 10 billion by the end of the twenty-first century.

: In 2024, there were 8.2 billion people on the planet. It has grown eightfold in just two centuries and is probably going to keep expanding, maybe hitting 10 billion by the end of the twenty-first century. Growing awareness about infant health : Informed consent promotes parental autonomy and rapid follow-up and minimizes the burden of false-positive results from newborn screening (NBS). These benefits are all enhanced by timely and appropriate education on NBS.

: Informed consent promotes parental autonomy and rapid follow-up and minimizes the burden of false-positive results from newborn screening (NBS). These benefits are all enhanced by timely and appropriate education on NBS. Use of artificial intelligence: By overcoming constraints associated with time and physical distance, artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the diagnosis of eye illnesses. Numerous eye conditions, including myopia, strabismus, and ptosis, have been successfully identified via deep learning.

Recent Trends in the Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market

In September 2023 , the cloud-based telemedicine technology of Siloam Vision will be used by Orbis International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eye care, to increase access to eye care and prevent blindness in preterm children residing in remote areas. The primary cause of childhood blindness worldwide, retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), may be diagnosed with the use of Siloam Vision's artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

, the cloud-based telemedicine technology of Siloam Vision will be used by Orbis International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eye care, to increase access to eye care and prevent blindness in preterm children residing in remote areas. The primary cause of childhood blindness worldwide, retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), may be diagnosed with the use of Siloam Vision's artificial intelligence (AI) platform. In November 2024 , Canon Medical Systems Corporation along with Canon Healthcare USA, Inc. announced the launch of a research collaboration with Penn Medicine for photon-counting CT. The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania will experience the completion of the world’s 4th Canon-developed system for photon-counting CT technology.

, along with Canon Healthcare USA, Inc. announced the launch of a research collaboration with Penn Medicine for photon-counting CT. The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania will experience the completion of the world’s 4th Canon-developed system for photon-counting CT technology. In June 2024 , C3 Med-Tech announced its first equity investment for the launch of telemedicine and AI-enabled eye screening devices. This investment will enable smooth and immediate eye checkups and the detection of eye diseases in real time.

, announced its first equity investment for the launch of telemedicine and AI-enabled eye screening devices. This investment will enable smooth and immediate eye checkups and the detection of eye diseases in real time. The National Eye Institute (NEI) of the Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institute of Health (NIH) make efforts to invest in health disparities research to understand conflicts related to health equity and public health.

Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics CAGR 2025 to 2034 5.30% Global Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size in 2024 USD 1.79 Billion Global Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size in 2025 USD 1.91 Billion Global Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size by 2034 USD 3.04 Billion U.S. Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size in 2024 USD 293.79 Million U.S. Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size in 2025 USD 315.27 Million U.S. Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size by 2034 USD 515.80 Million Dominant Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Historic Years 2020 to 2023 Segments Covered Disease Type, Device Type, End User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



What is the U.S. Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Size?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. newborn eye imaging systems market size is expected to lead USD 515.80 million by 2034, increasing from USD 315.27 million in 2025. The market is growing at a notable CAGR of 5.60% from 2025 to 2034.

The use of AI is driving the Market in North America

North America dominated the newborn eye imaging systems market in 2024. It is anticipated that the rising incidence of eye conditions, including diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, would support the regional market's expansion. Additionally, residents of the area are anticipating the invasive treatment for eye conditions, which is anticipated to fuel the regional market's expansion. It is also anticipated that rising public awareness of newborn imaging would support the expansion of the regional market. In the U.S., artificial intelligence is being used extensively to diagnose blindness in preterm babies.

By introducing cutting-edge devices like these for infants, governments throughout the world are enhancing the healthcare system. These systems are supported by programs like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S., which funds research and runs public awareness campaigns. Adoption is probably going to rise with this backing, especially in underdeveloped countries with a high prevalence of retinopathy of prematurity and constrained medical resources. The expansion of government support is probably going to hasten the adoption of these technologies.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) Child Blindness Program (CBP) has provided support through pediatric eye care programs in developing countries for nearly 30 years.



has provided support through pediatric eye care programs in developing countries for nearly years. In May 2024, the Early Detection of Vision Impairment in Children (EDVI) Act was launched in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is requesting Congress to take quick action to pass the legislation.





Supportive Government Programs are Driving Europe

Europe’s newborn eye imaging systems market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Driven by government programs to support newborn care and the rising incidence of retinopathy of prematurity. The main countries that contribute to the market in this area are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Growing rates of retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) eye disorders are a major factor in this region's expansion. Most often affecting newborn preterm newborns, the retinal proliferative retinal disease is known as ophthalmology of prematurity.

Among the causes of infantile blindness, it is entirely avoidable. Due to the higher survival rate of preterm infants, ROP has emerged as the primary cause of avoidable childhood blindness in this area. ROP, which accounts for up to 40% of all childhood blindness, is a blinding condition that affects premature children and is a significant clinical problem, according to the Europe PMC Funders' Group.

The Global Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (GFCNI) aims to improve newborn health by ensuring high-quality, accessible, and equitable patient care. It provides a long-term follow-up and continuation in care for both mother and infant in each region of the world.



aims to improve newborn health by ensuring high-quality, accessible, and equitable patient care. It provides a long-term follow-up and continuation in care for both mother and infant in each region of the world. In November 2024 , SOS Préma , a valued partner of the GFCNI in France made efforts to empower healthcare providers with parental insights at the 15 th annual training days.



, , a valued partner of the GFCNI in France made efforts to empower healthcare providers with parental insights at the 15 annual training days. In September 2024, Professor Kypros Nicolaides, a Visionary fetal medicine expert was honored with Austria’s most prestigious medical award for his contribution to obstetric care.



Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Segmentation Analysis

By Disease Type Analysis

The ROP segment held the largest share of the newborn eye imaging systems market in 2024. One of the most prevalent causes of blindness in children is retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). In preterm newborns, ROP, a vasoproliferative disorder of developing retinal arteries, can cause a significant loss of vision. According to a recent meta-analysis, the combined prevalence of ROP and severe ROP is 31.9% and 7.5%, respectively (2024).



ROP causes irreversible vision damage in around 32,300 newborns globally each year, of whom about 20,000 go blind or suffer from severe visual impairment. Research in this field is essential for improving visual outcomes and lowering the global burden of blindness because of the prevalence and impact of RNV in these disorders, which highlights the urgent need for efficient preventive and treatment techniques.

The retinal disease segment is estimated to grow significantly in the market during the forecast period. As a result, ophthalmologists and accompanying doctors greatly benefit from digital eye imaging. Documentation is made simple using digital eye imaging, and pictures may be sent for a second opinion or referral.

By Device Type Analysis

The basic device segment dominated the newborn eye imaging systems market in 2024. The market for retinal imaging equipment is growing due in large part to technological improvements. Improved disease identification is made possible by new developments in imaging technologies that enable higher-resolution retinal visualization. While earlier retinal camera generations provided poor-quality pictures that made diagnosis challenging, more current models make use of deep learning, artificial intelligence, and optical coherence tomography.

Clear, high-definition scans that more accurately identify small abnormalities are made available to retina experts by these improved imaging techniques. Retinal imaging analysis is also using machine learning and artificial intelligence methods. Al technologies, which are driven by deep neural networks, are able to automatically analyze a huge number of retinal images and identify any abnormalities for expert assessment. In addition to increasing efficiency, this reduces the possibility of human error.

The wireless device segment is expected to grow significantly in the market during the forecast period. Retinal imaging devices that are compact, lightweight, and reasonably priced to conduct DR screening are becoming more and more in demand. Recent advancements in technology have made it possible to construct biomedical imaging systems that are compact, low-power, and reasonably priced using smartphones. These systems have wireless connectivity, onboard computation, and imaging capabilities.

By End-user Analysis

The hospitals segment registered its dominance in the newborn eye imaging systems market in 2024. The hospital uses state-of-the-art medical equipment from reputable manufacturers to execute a number of eye care operations and treatments, and the market expands with the introduction of new eye care equipment. Hospitals employ newborn eye imaging systems for a variety of therapeutic and diagnostic applications, including oculoplastics, cataracts, glaucoma, cornea, and pediatric ophthalmology.

For newborns and babies with eye-related issues such as ROP, amblyopia, strabismus, and other illnesses, the systems incorporate the specific use of technologies to offer primary care, monitoring, and therapy. Numerous eye conditions were identified in the hospital by this newborn eye imaging technology.

Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Key Companies

Visunex Medical Systems

Eye Photo Systems

MergeHealthcare

D-EYE

Imagine Eyes

Natus Medical

Servicom Medical



What is Going Around the Globe?

In January 2023 , the beta version of webAI, a no-code AI platform that Iris Technology claims uses less data and processing resources for computer vision models, was unveiled. Pr3vent was able to identify anomalies in the eyes of neonates.

, the beta version of webAI, a no-code AI platform that Iris Technology claims uses less data and processing resources for computer vision models, was unveiled. Pr3vent was able to identify anomalies in the eyes of neonates. In March 2022 , the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the inclusion of universal newborn eye screening in their first-ever postnatal care guidelines. The WHO announced the launch of its first-ever global guidelines to support women and newborns in the postnatal period.

, the announced the inclusion of universal newborn eye screening in their first-ever postnatal care guidelines. The WHO announced the launch of its first-ever global guidelines to support women and newborns in the postnatal period. In November 2024, a Swedish study explored the integration of parent-infant closeness during Therapeutic hypothermia (TH). This study highlights the benefits of combining TH with family-centered care.



The Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market report categorizes into the following segments and subsegments:



By Disease Type

ROP

Retinal Disease

Strabismus

Refractive Error

Color Blindness

Others

By Device Type

Basic Device

Wireless Device

By End-User

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Diagnosis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

