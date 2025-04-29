Dividend payment ex-date

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo Group AB (trading code GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030, hereinafter - the Company) was held on 28th April 2025. The rights accounting day of the shareholders of the General Meeting of Shareholders is 13th May 2025. The proprietary rights will be held by the persons who, at the close of the tenth working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the appropriate decision, i.e. on 13th May 2025, will be the shareholders of the Company. Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 12th May 2025. From that date the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2024.

The Company will pay EUR 7 884 thousand dividends (what makes EUR 0.06 per share) allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 28th April 2025, starting from 19th May 2025.

The dividends are paid out in the following order:

· to the shareholders, whose shares of the Company are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

· to the shareholders, whose shares of the Company on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ account (IBAN) at bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of Šiaulių bankas AB).





Tomas Jozonis

Chief executive officer of Grigeo Group AB

+370 5 243 5801