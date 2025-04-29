Kirkland, WA New Construction Expert Feisal Ramjee Joins eXp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to welcome Feisal Ramjee, one of Kirkland, Washington’s leading new construction experts, to its powerful network of agents.

Few understand new construction like Ramjee. Since 2019, he has maintained an exclusive partnership with Merit Homes, one of the Seattle area’s premier builders. His involvement spans from land acquisition to the final sale, giving him unmatched insight into every phase of the development process. In 2025 alone, he is leading the sales for 30 new homes, with another 30 already in development for 2026.

“When I’m selling a home, I don’t just know the specs – I know why every decision was made. That makes me the best person to guide buyers through the process,” said Ramjee.

Ramjee consistently closes between $60 million and $88 million in volume each year – all as a solo agent. His consultative, service-first approach has earned him a stellar reputation with buyers, sellers, and industry partners alike.

After years with a well-established regional brokerage, Ramjee made the strategic move to eXp Realty to gain greater financial flexibility and expand into new markets.

“With eXp, I keep more of my earnings, and I gain the ability to expand beyond Washington,” he said. “It’s about building a legacy of financial security for my family.”

Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty, said, “Feisal’s mastery of new construction, relentless work ethic, and focus on service make him a perfect fit for eXp. We’re thrilled to support his vision as he continues to shape communities and mentor the next generation of agents.”

Ramjee also plans to expand into the Arizona market, leveraging eXp’s powerful referral network. With long-term goals that include mentoring agents and building a lasting income stream through revenue sharing, Ramjee is building more than homes – he’s building a future.

“I’ve been incredibly blessed in this business,” he said. “Now it’s time to give back, grow, and help others do the same.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 26 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding new agent and team transitions, anticipated benefits to agents, projected business growth, and the Company’s ability to continue attracting high-performing agents and teams. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the successful integration of teams and agents into eXp Realty’s model, competition from other brokerages, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b236b526-de2d-406f-a98b-3ed9deed6d35