TrueComp and Carahsoft Partner to Optimize Workforce Analytics in the Public Sector

LOS ANGELES and RESTON, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueComp, the pioneer of compensation analytics technology for Government agencies, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as TrueComp’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s compensation analytics software and consulting services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Carahsoft’s vast partner ecosystem and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner as we expand our reach into the Public Sector and equip more Government agencies with mission critical workforce insights,” said Harold Westervelt, CEO of TrueComp. “With this partnership, State and Local agencies across the country will gain access to real-time data that helps navigate hiring challenges, negotiate with confidence and build sustainable workforce strategies for the future.”

TrueComp’s compensation analytics solutions are purpose-built for Government agencies and provide the clarity and control needed to manage workforce costs effectively. By combining real-time data with powerful modeling tools, TrueComp helps agencies make informed decisions that align with budget constraints and workforce strategies.

Key benefits include:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of total workforce expenses, including salaries, benefits and long-term obligations.

Model wage adjustments, benefit changes, and workforce shifts before committing resources.

Approach negotiations with clear, data-backed insights and easily compare cost scenarios.

Identify and address pay disparities while ensuring fair and sustainable compensation structures.

Develop long-term recruitment, retention and talent management strategies grounded in data.



TrueComp’s solutions bridge the gap between HR and finance, driving collaboration and streamlining efficiency. With accurate insights and scenario planning at their fingertips, agencies can make proactive and informed data-driven choices that strengthen their workforce and enhance public service delivery.

"This partnership with TrueComp will enhance HR strategies and help departments navigate the complex challenges of compensation analytics, streamlining workforce operations in the Public Sector,” said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for Customer Experience & Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our resellers remain dedicated to providing the Public Sector with the essential tools that drive data-informed decision-making and operational excellence.”

TrueComp’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the TrueComp’s team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3570 or TrueComp@carahsoft.com; or click here to explore how TrueComp transforms compensation planning, labor costing and financial forecasting for Government agencies through their On-Demand-Demo.

About TrueComp

TrueComp partners with over 1,000 public sector agencies to modernize workforce planning, compensation, and benefits analysis. Its intuitive platform and expert consulting empower HR and finance leaders with transparency, efficiency, and equity to make smarter decisions in recruitment, retention, and budgeting. TrueComp recognizes that a government agency’s workforce is its most valuable asset and helps organizations treat talent management as a strategic priority. By delivering instant, actionable insights, TrueComp enables agencies to attract top talent, optimize labor strategies, and achieve long-term fiscal sustainability. The company was recognized among the Top 100 Government Services companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000. Learn more at www.truecomp.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for HR and Training Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

