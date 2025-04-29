Dealum and Peachscore Expand Partnership to Enhance Startup Credibility and Investor Insights

Los Angeles, California , April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the highly successful launch of the Peachscore + Dealum Data-Driven Accelerator, which attracted over 700 startups from 79 countries, Peachscore and Dealum are proud to announce the next step of their partnership —bringing detailed startup overviews from Peachscore to Dealum, giving investors deeper insights and helping startups strengthen their credibility with potential funders.

Since the accelerator’s debut, founders have consumed more than 7,500 hours of curated content, and several have already secured investments ranging from $150K to $3M. Now, Peachscore and Dealum are expanding their collaboration by enabling participating startups to activate their Peachscore Card—a showcase of each company’s data-driven score, grade, and spotlight report—directly within the Dealum platform, with the feature set to go live in Q2 2025.

This new layer of visibility is expected to deliver up to a 4X increase in investor exposure, helping startups capture interest quicker and connect with capital more efficiently—while simultaneously enabling investors to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

“We’re excited to bring more actionable intelligence to our investor community,” said Seren Rumjancevs, CEO at Dealum. “This partnership introduces structure and objectivity to what is often a subjective process, and we believe it will unlock more opportunities for both sides of the table.”

By surfacing structured, third-party insights alongside founder-submitted data, the integration will enhance how investors evaluate opportunities—before, during, and after the due diligence process.

“This is a transformative step in how startups communicate with investors,” said Alex Mojtahedi, CEO of Peachscore. “We’re giving founders the tools to present verified, trustworthy insights that lead to faster investor engagement—and stronger funding outcomes.”

While this feature will initially be available exclusively to startups accepted into the Peachscore + Dealum Accelerator, both companies plan to expand access in future phases—empowering even more early-stage ventures with increased visibility and investor traction.

This partnership represents a first-of-its-kind innovation in the startup ecosystem—seamlessly combining acceleration, analytics, and investor discovery into a streamlined, data-first experience for both founders and funders.





About Dealum:

Dealum is the market-leading deal management platform for early-stage investors. With a network of 250+ angel groups, 25,000+ investors, and over 100,000 startups, it has become one of the largest communities for early-stage investing and startup engagement worldwide. Dealum’s mission is to connect the pre-seed investment ecosystem and empower it to operate more efficiently and collaboratively.





About Peachscore

Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.





