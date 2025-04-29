Decentralized OS Breakthrough: GNC (GRIDNET OS) Now Available on XT.COM

VICTORIA ,Seychelles, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

XT.COM is pleased to announce that GNC (GRIDNET OS) is now live on our platform. The GNC/USDT trading pair is set to launch in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0) at 12:00 UTC on April 30, 2025, offering our community the chance to experience the next frontier of decentralized computing.





A Revolutionary Decentralized OS at Your Fingertips

GRIDNET OS redefines how users and developers interact with blockchain networks and decentralized applications (dApps). As the world’s first fully decentralized operating system, it’s built on a peer-to-peer mesh architecture and validated by multiple peer-reviewed research papers. Whether you’re deploying collaborative dApps or secure data services, GRIDNET OS delivers a resilient, serverless environment that scales with demand.

Core Features of GRIDNET OS

Decentralized Processing Architecture

Decentralized Processing Threads (DPTs) : Revolutionary distributed computation model allowing applications to execute code across multiple nodes simultaneously with automatic resource allocation and incentivization

: Revolutionary distributed computation model allowing applications to execute code across multiple nodes simultaneously with automatic resource allocation and incentivization Byzantine Fault-Tolerant Consensus : Combines Proof-of-Work with Byzantine agreement protocols to achieve transaction finality in seconds with Sybil-resistant validation

: Combines Proof-of-Work with Byzantine agreement protocols to achieve transaction finality in seconds with Sybil-resistant validation Autonomous Network Resilience: LARS (Liveness Assurance Reporting Service) provides real-time network health monitoring and self-healing capabilities



Advanced Development Environment

GridScript & GridScript++ : Domain-specific languages engineered for parallel execution, memory safety, and simultaneous output to blockchain, terminal, and UI layers

: Domain-specific languages engineered for parallel execution, memory safety, and simultaneous output to blockchain, terminal, and UI layers Unified Development Framework : Single codebase runs across all environments with direct terminal, UI, and blockchain interaction. Developers get all their need - accessible from JavaScript APIs.

: Single codebase runs across all environments with direct terminal, UI, and blockchain interaction. Developers get all their need - accessible from JavaScript APIs. Real-Time Debugging: Live debugging capabilities across distributed execution environments with comprehensive tracing and logging



Revolutionary UI System

Windowed UI dApps : Fully decentralized windowed application system with no central servers or delivery mechanisms

: Fully decentralized windowed application system with no central servers or delivery mechanisms Interactive Real-Time UI Components : P2P interface delivery supporting cross-browser communication, collaborative editing, and high-fidelity media streaming

: P2P interface delivery supporting cross-browser communication, collaborative editing, and high-fidelity media streaming Decentralized User Interface (DUI): Interface elements delivered via P2P mesh network with automatic redundancy and censorship resistance. Yes, UI components are downloaded from multiple nodes at once, even for a single UI session, and these peers are discovered through Kademlia.



Military-Grade Security Infrastructure

Multi-Layer Onion Routing : Built-in privacy at every communication layer with metadata concealment

: Built-in privacy at every communication layer with metadata concealment Advanced Cryptographic Primitives : Implementation of AES-256, ChaCha20-Poly1305, ECIES, and custom Diffie-Hellman protocols. We employ custom ECC cryptography between web-browsers, nodes and mobile devices.

: Implementation of AES-256, ChaCha20-Poly1305, ECIES, and custom Diffie-Hellman protocols. We employ custom ECC cryptography between web-browsers, nodes and mobile devices. Zero-Knowledge Validation: Privacy-preserving proof systems for inter-browser communication. Just fire up the eMeeting UI dApp and see it all in action in Google Dev Console (as ZKPs are established, connections made, data encrypted and so on).



Enterprise-Grade Storage Solutions

Distributed Content-Addressable Storage : Sharded, encrypted data storage with cryptographic verification

: Sharded, encrypted data storage with cryptographic verification Access Control Lists (ACLs) : Granular permission systems for precise data access management

: Granular permission systems for precise data access management Multi-Tier Storage Architecture : Intelligent caching with hot and cold data management across the network

: Intelligent caching with hot and cold data management across the network Cross-Device Synchronization: Seamless data availability across all user devices with cryptographic verification

Mobile & Edge Computing Capabilities

Full Node Functionality on Mobile : Complete GRIDNET OS capabilities on mobile devices

: Complete GRIDNET OS capabilities on mobile devices On-Device Computer Vision : Real-time object recognition and AR capabilities

: Real-time object recognition and AR capabilities Offline Machine Learning : Edge AI inference with privacy-preserving local processing

: Edge AI inference with privacy-preserving local processing QR Code Integration: Seamless transaction and identity verification through visual interfaces

Network Economics & Governance

Tokenized Compute Market : Automatic price discovery for computational resources with incentivized participation

: Automatic price discovery for computational resources with incentivized participation On-Chain Governance : Transparent proposal and voting mechanisms for protocol upgrades

: Transparent proposal and voting mechanisms for protocol upgrades Decentralized Identity System: Self-sovereign identity framework with privacy-preserving verification



Ecosystem Integration & Use Cases

Governance Participation: Stake GNC to propose and vote on network upgrades, forge consensus, and shape GRIDNET OS’s evolution.

Stake GNC to propose and vote on network upgrades, forge consensus, and shape GRIDNET OS’s evolution. Node Incentivization: Operators earn GNC by providing decentralized services and earn token rewards tied to performance and uptime.

Operators earn GNC by providing decentralized services and earn token rewards tied to performance and uptime. Developer Grants & SDK Access: Holders and long term community members gain priority access to advanced SDK features, technical support, and eligibility for ecosystem grant programs.



Why GNC Matters for Developers and Users

World's First Decentralized Operating System: GRIDNET OS represents a watershed moment in computing history—the first fully decentralized operating system with windowed UI dApps that function without central servers or authorities. Users gain unprecedented digital sovereignty and freedom from corporate control.



GRIDNET OS represents a watershed moment in computing history—the first fully decentralized operating system with windowed UI dApps that function without central servers or authorities. Users gain unprecedented digital sovereignty and freedom from corporate control. Revolutionary Development Platform: Developers can finally transform their decentralized windowed application dreams into reality through accessible, well-documented UI dApp frameworks. Create applications that run exactly as intended—free from platform censorship, surveillance, or gatekeeping.



Developers can finally transform their decentralized windowed application dreams into reality through accessible, well-documented UI dApp frameworks. Create applications that run exactly as intended—free from platform censorship, surveillance, or gatekeeping. Complete Technological Ecosystem: Beyond just a token, GNC powers an entire technological ecosystem where computation, storage, and interface delivery all function through decentralized mechanisms with built-in economic incentives.



Beyond just a token, GNC powers an entire technological ecosystem where computation, storage, and interface delivery all function through decentralized mechanisms with built-in economic incentives. First-Mover Exchange Advantage: XT.COM pioneers the promotion of this groundbreaking technology by being the first major exchange to introduce the GNC/USDT trading pair, positioning traders at the forefront of decentralized computing innovation.



XT.COM pioneers the promotion of this groundbreaking technology by being the first major exchange to introduce the GNC/USDT trading pair, positioning traders at the forefront of decentralized computing innovation. Seamless Trading Experience: Enjoy XT.COM's industry-leading liquidity and order execution when trading GNC/USDT—with zero-fee trading during our launch period to maximize participation in this revolutionary ecosystem.



Enjoy XT.COM's industry-leading liquidity and order execution when trading GNC/USDT—with zero-fee trading during our launch period to maximize participation in this revolutionary ecosystem. Bridge Between Traditional Trading and Next-Gen Computing: GNC represents not just a trading opportunity but access to the future of computing itself—a complete paradigm shift in how we interact with digital technology.



Explore GRIDNET OS

For more information and technical resources, visit:

Website: https://gridnet.org/

Blockchain Browser: go to https://ui.gridnet.org/ and launch the Blockchain Explorer UI dApp available from Start Menu

go to and launch the Blockchain Explorer UI dApp available from Start Menu Whitepaper: https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9292/11/19/3004



About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

