Gogo confirms outstanding Plane Simple ESA flight test campaign.

Broomfield, Colorado, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), a leading global provider of broadband connectivity services for executive and mil/gov aviation, has confirmed the exceptional performance of the Gogo Plane Simple® Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) following a series of flight tests. Gogo worked with MAG Aerospace, a premier innovator of defense technology, to rigorously test gate-to-gate continuous operations through all planned maneuvers, including standard taxi, take-off, and landing, as well as more challenging racetrack, figure-of-eight patterns, ascent/descent profiles, and hard bank movements up to 30 degrees. Abrupt power loss and muting were also trialed, with systems reconnecting immediately and automatically without the need for engineer intervention.

The full-duplex ESA is being developed in conjunction with Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, and is expected to support the demanding mission requirements of VVIP, head-of-state, government, and special missions operators by unlocking the full broadband potential of the Eutelsat OneWeb constellation. During the flight trials, the ESA maintained stable connections with the satellite network to support multi-device connectivity, enabling applications including streaming (Netflix, YouTube 8K), Teams video conferencing and messaging, WhatsApp video calls, email, corporate VPN access, and OneDrive usage simultaneously for multiple passengers.

The test team used MAG Aerospace’s versatile Universal Adapter Plate (UAP), a Federal Aviation Authority-certified turnkey radome system, to mount the ESA to a Cessna Caravan. The modular MAG satellite communications equipment saves customers time and money by enabling rapid upgrading of new antenna technologies into airborne SATCOM solutions without having to undergo costly recertification. Offered as a tailored system, the low-powered ESA is compatible with different radome types and profiles and is being evolved to support platforms ranging from single-engine ISR turboprops and long-range, large-cabin aircraft to executive airliners.

“The system performed flawlessly throughout the test program and did not require remedial intervention at any point, highlighting the capability of this multi-purpose antenna,” explains Chris Moore, CEO, Gogo. “As the third antenna in the Plane Simple series, we’re excited to see it move one step closer to market introduction and commercial service. Its flexible applications and ability to support distinct and varied missions add real value to our growing terminal portfolio as we continue delivering purpose-built, future-proofed connectivity solutions.”

Conducted from Titusville, Florida, the Gilat ESA trial successfully showcased the immense potential for customers to benefit from the antenna’s full-duplex performance, which allows data to be sent and received simultaneously. A full set of trial data was captured for further analysis by Gilat to confirm any final modifications to optimize performance. Manufacturing of pre-production hardware has already begun to support FAA airworthiness testing and final network-type approval activities. Production hardware delivery to support customer STCs is expected later in 2025.

