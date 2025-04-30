Strong Q1 2025 financial results and integration gaining momentum

Q1 2025 RESULTS

Gross operating income stood at EUR 819 million, up +3.3% vs. EUR 793 million in Q1 2024

Leasing and Services margins stood at EUR 708 million, up +2.9% vs. EUR 689 million in Q1 2024. Underlying margins1 stood at 562 bps of average earning assets in Q1 2025 vs. 522 bps in Q1 2024.

Used car sales (UCS) result and depreciation adjustments stood at EUR 111 million up +5.8% vs. EUR 105 million in Q1 2024 thanks to slower used car sales market normalization and lower depreciation adjustments. UCS result and depreciation adjustments per unit stood at EUR 703 up vs. EUR 689 in Q1 2024 and EUR 239 in Q4 2024

Synergies2 stood at EUR 61 million in Q1 2025, up from EUR 20 million in Q1 2024 and EUR 41 million in Q4 2024.

Cost to income ratio1 stood at 58.0%, down 9.7pp vs. Q1 2024 which stood at 67.7%

Cost of risk3 stood at 23 bps vs. 25 bps in Q1 2024

Net income group share stood at EUR 220 million, up 21.3% vs. EUR 181 million in Q1 2024

Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE)4 stood at 11.0% vs. 9.4% in Q1 2024

Earnings per share5 stood at EUR 0.24 vs. EUR 0.20 in Q1 2024

Earning assets6 up 1.4% vs. end March 2024, underpinned by the increase in vehicles’ value

CET1 ratio at 13.2% as at end March 2025, including favourable impact of CRR3 implementation

On 30 April 2025, Tim Albertsen, CEO of Ayvens, commenting on the Q1 2025 Group results, stated:



“I am happy to share that Ayvens has delivered a strong financial performance across the board for the first quarter of 2025 and has continued on its integration and transformational journey at a high pace.

Integration is progressing according to plans and in line with budget without deviation. Eleven out of twenty-one overlapping countries have migrated and today more than half of the total fleet is managed on a single IT platform in each country. Besides, following the approvals by work councils on the Group’s restructuring plans, Ayvens has now started to implement its target operating model for all corporate functions and IT activities to make our organization leaner, simpler and more efficient. As a result of the outstanding execution completed so far, synergies have accelerated, both on revenues and operating expenses.

As several key milestones have now been reached on our integration roadmap and after the 2024 thorough review of our business portfolio, we are now building-up a sustainable and profitable growth path for the coming quarters through targeted and complementary commercial initiatives with all our clients and partners, showing a commercial momentum that we expect to materialize towards the end of the year.

Lastly, I want to thank warmly all our teams for their high commitment, professionalism and resilience, keeping clients and partners in strong focus. I also want to thank our clients and partners who have been with us all the way. Together, we’re making this journey an outstanding success.”





Q1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Asset growth driven by increase in vehicle value

Earning assets increased by 1.4% year-on-year to EUR 53.5 billion as at 31 March 2025. Growth was driven by the transition to EVs, which have a higher value than ICE cars.

Ayvens’ total fleet amounted to 3.246 million at end March 2025, down -3.8%7 year-on-year and down -1.3% vs. end December 2024, reflecting the continued impacts of the portfolio review that was operated throughout 2024 and the proactive actions taken to restore profitability.

Fleet management contracts reached 662 thousand vehicles as at 31 March 2025, a decrease of -3.5% vs. end March 2024 and -1.5% vs. end December 2024.

Full-service leasing contracts reached 2,584 thousand vehicles as at end March 2025, down -3.9%7 year-on-year and -1.2% vs. end December 2024.

EV penetration reached 41%8 of new passenger car registrations in Q1 2025 vs. 36% in Q1 2024 and stable overall vs. 2024. Ayvens’ BEV9 and PHEV9 penetration stood at 30% and 11% respectively in Q1 2025.





Income statement

Ayvens net income (Group share) stood at EUR 220 million in Q1 2025, marking a 21.3% increase vs. Q1 2024. This strong performance results from the combined effects of increasing revenues, both in margins and used car sales, and lower operating expenses, highlighting the strength of Ayvens’ business model and the growing benefits of the integration.

Gross operating income

In Q1 2025, gross operating income reached EUR 819 million, up +3.3% compared to Q1 2024 and up +14.9% compared to Q4 2024, thanks to increased margins and higher used car sales result and depreciation adjustments compared to both Q1 2024 and Q4 2024.

Leasing contract and Services margins

Taken together, Leasing and Services margins reached EUR 708 million in Q1 2025, an increase of +2.9% compared to Q1 2024 and +4.9% compared to Q4 2024.

Underlying margins increased by +10.1% compared to Q1 2024 and +4.3% in euros compared to Q4 2024, supported by the continued measures to increase margins and by the robust ramp-up of revenue synergies, mainly from procurement and insurance, at EUR 42 million this quarter vs. EUR 20 million in Q1 202410. Underlying margins11 are trending higher, at 562 bps vs. 522 bps in Q1 2024 and 541 bps in Q4 2024.

Non-recurring items totaled EUR -44 million in Q1 2025 vs. EUR +5 million in Q1 2024, consisting in impact of hyperinflation in Turkey for EUR -34 million (vs. EUR -2 million in Q1 2024), mark-to-market (MtM) of derivatives and breakage revenues for EUR -7 million (vs. EUR +10 million in Q1 2024) and PPA impacts for EUR -2 million, unchanged vs. Q1 2024.

Used car sales result and Depreciation adjustments

Ayvens’ Q1 2025 UCS result and Depreciation adjustments reached EUR 111 million, higher than in Q1 2024 which stood at EUR 105 million. While the normalization of the UCS market is slowing, the UCS result and depreciation adjustments was positively impacted by the reduction in the release of prospective depreciation and PPA depreciation as well as by an increase in volume of cars sold:

UCS result per unit stood at EUR 1,229 in Q1 2025, vs. EUR 1,267 in Q4 2024 and EUR 1,661 in Q1 2024;

PPA impact amounted to EUR -28 million in Q1 2025 vs. EUR -75 million in Q1 2024 and release of prospective depreciation amounted to EUR -55 million vs. EUR – 72 million in Q1 2024.

Volume of cars sold amounted to 157 thousand units vs. 152 thousand in Q1 2024.

As a result, UCS result and Depreciation adjustment per unit reached EUR 703 in Q1 2025 vs. EUR 689 in Q1 2024.

As at 31 March 2025, PPA on lease assets has been fully depreciated, hence will have no more impact on future UCS and depreciation adjustments going forward. As from Q2 2025, the Group’s stock of reduction in depreciation costs yet to be reversed was EUR 248 million.

Operating expenses

In Q1 2025, Ayvens’ operating expenses amounted to EUR 473 million, down from EUR 490 million in the same period last year and from EUR 475 million in Q4 2024.

Cost to achieve12 (CTA) amounted to EUR 36 million compared to EUR 26 million in Q1 2024 and EUR 41 million in Q4 2024.

Excluding non-recurring items, operating expenses decreased by -5.6% vs. Q1 2024. Restated for the impact of IFRIC 21 on business taxes, Q1 2025 underlying operating expenses stood at EUR 431 million compared to EUR 434 million in Q4 2024. With the combined effect of increased underlying revenues and operating expenses, the Cost/Income ratio (excl. UCS result and depreciation adjustments) improved to 58.0% from 67.7% in Q1 2024 and from 60.2% in Q4 2024.

Cost of risk

Impairment charges on receivables came in at EUR 31 million in Q1 2025, compared to EUR 33 million in Q1 2024 and EUR 36 million in Q4 2024. The cost of risk13 stood at 23 bps in Q1 2025 vs. 25 bps in Q1 2024, at mid-cycle level.

Net income

Income tax expense came in at EUR -95 million up from EUR -88 million in Q1 2024, as a result of a higher profit before tax. The effective tax rate decreased to 30.0% from 31.5% in Q1 2024, still impacted by non-deductible expenses related to hyperinflation accounting in Turkey.

Non-controlling interests were EUR -1 million vs. EUR -11 million in Q1 2024 following the redemption of LeasePlan’s Tier 1 capital with third parties on 29 May 2024.

Ayvens’ net income group share reached EUR 220 million in Q1 2025, compared to EUR 181 million in Q1 2024 and EUR 160 million in Q4 2024.

Diluted Earnings per share14 was EUR 0.24 vs. EUR 0.20 in Q1 2024.

The Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) came in at 11.0% in Q1 2025 vs. 9.4% in Q1 2024 and 7.8% in Q4 2024.

BALANCE SHEET AND REGULATORY CAPITAL

Financial structure

Group shareholders’ equity15 totalled EUR 10.6 billion as at 31 March 2025 compared to EUR 10.4 billion as at 31 December 2024. Net asset value per share16 (NAV) was EUR 12.94 and net tangible asset value per share (NTAV) was EUR 9.52 as at 31 March 2025, compared to EUR 12.70 and EUR 9.28 respectively as at 31 December 2024.

Total balance sheet decreased from EUR 75.1 billion as at 31 December 2024 to EUR 73.6 billion as at 31 March 2025, due to lower financial debt.

Financial debt stood at EUR 38.2 billion at the end of March 2025 compared to EUR 40.1 billion at the end of December 2024, while deposits reached EUR 14.5 billion compared to EUR 13.9 billion at the end of December 2024.

As part of its active liquidity management strategy, Ayvens continued to diversify its funding by issuing EUR 1 billion bonds in Q1 2025, of which a EUR 500 million tranche maturing in November 2027 and EUR 500 million tranche maturing in February 2030. The amounts and maturities raised confirm the market’s robust appetite for Ayvens debt instruments.

The Group has access to ample short-term liquidity, with cash holdings at central bank reaching EUR 4.5 billion and an undrawn committed Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 2.2 billion in place. Ayvens has strong long-term debt credit ratings from Moody’s (A1), S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings (A-).

Regulatory capital

From 1 January 2025, Ayvens has applied CRR3/CRD5 rules to compute risk-weighted assets (RWA) and prudential capital ratios resulting in an increase in its CET 1 ratio.

Ayvens’ risk-weighted assets (RWA) totaled EUR 56.7 billion as at 31 March 2025, with credit risk-weighted assets accounting for 90% of the total. The EUR 2.3 billion decrease compared to 31 December 2024 is mainly explained by a EUR 3.4 billion decrease in operational RWA under CRR3/CRD5 rules offset by a EUR 1.1 billion increase in off balance sheet (order bank, guarantees, forward deposit) and miscellaneous items vs. 31 December 2024.

Ayvens had a strong Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.2%, i.e. 385 basis points above the regulatory requirement of 9.35%, and Total Capital ratio of 17.2% as at 31 March 2025 compared to 12.6% and 16.4% respectively as at 31 December 2024.





CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

Date: 30 April, at 10.00 am Paris time – 9.00 am London time

30 April, at 10.00 am Paris time – 9.00 am London time Speakers: Tim Albertsen, CEO / Patrick Sommelet, Deputy CEO and CFO

AGENDA

19 May 2025: General assembly of shareholders

General assembly of shareholders 26 May 2025: Dividend detachment

Dividend detachment 28 May 2025: Dividend payment

Dividend payment 31 July 2025: Q2 and H1 2025 results

Q2 and H1 2025 results 30 October 2025: Q3 and 9M 2025 results

About Ayvens Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



Find out more at ayvens.com





Appendix

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

in EUR million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Var. Leasing revenues 2,846.3 2,659.9 7.0% Leasing costs - depreciation (2,075.0) (2,008.9) -3.3% Leasing costs - financing (487.3) (443.1) -10.0% Unrealised gains/losses on financial instruments (18.9) 73.3 -125.8% Leasing margin 265.1 281.2 -5.7% Services revenues 1,270.0 1,414.1 -10.2% Cost of services revenues (826.7) (1,006.7) 17.9% Services margin 443.3 407.4 8.8% Leasing & Services margins 708.4 688.6 2.9% Proceeds of cars sold 2,313.4 2,157.9 7.2% Cost of cars sold (2,120.0) (1,905.9) -11.2% Depreciation costs adjustments (82.7) (147.5) 43.9% Used car sales result and Depreciation adjustments 110.6 104.5 5.8% Gross Operating Income 819.0 793.1 3.3% Staff expenses (289.6) (301.3) 3.9% General and administrative expenses (137.8) (140.1) 1.6% Depreciation and amortisation (45.4) (48.2) 5.8% Total operating expenses (472.8) (489.6) 3.4% Impairment charges on receivables (30.7) (33.1) 7.2% Other income / (expense) (1.0) 9.0 -110.8% Operating result 314.5 279.4 12.5% Share of profit of associates and jointly controlled entities 1.6 1.5 4.7% Profit before tax 316.0 280.9 12.5% Income tax expense (94.9) (88.4) -7.3% Net income 221.2 192.5 14.9% Non-controlling interests (1.2) (11.1) 89.0% Net income group share 219.9 181.3 21.3%





BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 MARCH 2025

in EUR million 31 March 2025 31 December 2024 Earning assets 53,483 53,565 o/w Rental fleet 51,464 51,550 o/w Finance lease receivables 2,019 2,015 Cash & Cash deposits with the ECB 5,377 5,023 Intangibles (incl. goodwill) 2,788 2,791 Operating lease and other receivables 7,581 8,786 Other 4,410 4,951 Total assets 73,638 75,116 Group shareholders' equity 11,351 11,135 o/w Group shareholders’ equity excl. AT1 10,601 10,385 o/w AT1 750 750 Tangible shareholders’ equity 7,772 7,572 Non-controlling interests 28.9 27.2 Total equity 11,380 11,162 Deposits 14,500 13,891 Financial debt 38,209 40,142 Trade and other payables 6,321 6,465 Other liabilities 3,229 3,456 Total liabilities and equity 73,638 75,116





EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Basic EPS Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Existing shares 816,960,428 816,960,428 Shares allocated to cover stock options and shares awarded to staff (432,602) (839,734) Treasury shares in liquidity contracts (163,293) (143,312) End of period number of shares 816,364,533 815,977,382 Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation17 (A) 816,163,003 815,843,462 in EUR million Net income group share 219.9 181.3 Deduction of interest on AT1 capital (18.7) (18.3) Net income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital (B) 201.3 163.0 Basic EPS (in EUR) (B/A) 0.25 0.20 Diluted EPS Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Existing shares 816,960,428 816,960,428 Shares issued for no consideration18 19,530,557 17,995,041 End of period number of shares 836,490,985 834,955,469 Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation (A) 835,640,591 835,066,308 Diluted EPS (in EUR) (B/A’) 0.24 0.20





Return on tangible equity (ROTE)

in EUR million Q1 2025 Q1 202419 Group shareholders' equity 11,350.7 11,036.1 AT1 Capital (750.0) (750.0) Dividend provision and interest on AT1 capital20 (459.1) (520.5) OCI excluding conversion reserves 11.6 20.7 Equity base for ROE end of period 10,153.2 9,786.3 Goodwill 2,128.3 2,128.3 Intangible assets 659.6 660.3 Average equity base for ROE calculation 10,103.3 9,704.9 Average Goodwill 2,128.3 2,128.3 Average Intangible assets 661.3 653.1 Average tangible equity for ROTE calculation 7,313.8 6,923.5 Group net income after non-controlling interests 219.9 181.3 Interest on AT1 capital (18.7) (18.3) Adjusted Group net income 201.3 163.0 ROTE 11.0% 9.4%





CRR2/CRD5 prudential capital ratios and Risk Weighted Assets

in EUR million 31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 Group shareholders’ equity 11,351 11,135 AT1 capital (750) (750) Dividend provision & interest on AT1 capital21 (459) (340) Goodwill and intangible assets (2,788) (2,791) Deductions and regulatory adjustments 133 149 Common Equity Tier 1 capital 7,487 7,403 AT1 capital 750 750 Tier 1 capital 8,237 8,153 Tier 2 capital 1,500 1,500 Total capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) 9,737 9,653 Risk-Weighted Assets 56,700 58,960 Credit Risk Weighted Assets 50,980 49,955 Market Risk Weighted Assets 2,666 2,547 Operational Risk Weighted Assets 3,054 6,458 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.2% 12.6% Tier 1 ratio 14.5% 13.8% Total Capital ratio 17.2% 16.4%





Tangible book value per share

in EUR million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Group shareholders' equity 11,350.7 11,036.1 AT1 capital (750.0) (750.0) Interest on AT1 capital (56.2) (55.4) Book value of treasury shares 15.3 18.1 Net Asset Value (NAV) 10,559.8 10,248.8 Goodwill (2,128.3) (2,128.3) Intangible assets (659.6) (660.3) Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV) 7,771.9 7,460.3 Number of shares22 816,364,533 815,977,382 NAV per share 12.94 12.6 NTAV per share 9.52 9.14 Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV) after dividend provision23 7,369.0 6,995.2 NTAV per share after dividend provision 9.03 8.57 NTAV before dividend provision 9.52 9.14







Quarterly series

(in EUR million) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 202324 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Leasing margin25 26 210.6 247.7 239.6 77.6 281.2 260.2 231.7 297.7 265.1 Services margin 26 156.2 293.2 413.1 388.4 407.4 426.7 414.8 377.5 443.3 Leasing and Services margins 366.7 540.9 652.7 466.1 688.6 686.9 646.5 675.2 708.4 Used Car Sales (UCS) result 233.2 269.5 321.1 254.7 252.0 234.0 222.3 199.6 193.4 Depreciation adjustments 131.7 (24.5) (141.7) (161.0) (147.5) (136.3) (145.2) (162.0) (82.7) UCS result and Depreciation adjustments 25 364.9 245.0 179.4 93.7 104.5 97.7 77.2 37.7 110.6 Gross operating income 731.6 785.9 832.2 559.8 793.1 784.5 723.7 712.9 819.0 Total operating expenses (260.5) (369.7) (444.5) (516.9) (489.6) (475.3) (459.9) (474.6) (472.8) Impairment charges on receivables (8.8) (15.7) (21.8) (24.4) (33.1) (30.5) (28.8) (36.1) (30.7) Other income/(expense) (20.6) 33.1 (12.4) (28.8) 9.0 (1.2) (7.3) (2.7) (1.0) Net result from equity method 0.8 0.8 3.3 1.6 1.5 2.3 2.0 4.4 1.6 Profit before tax 442.6 434.3 356.7 (8.7) 280.9 279.9 229.7 203.9 316.0 Income tax expense (125.6) (101.4) (131.5) (0.8) (88.4) (71.4) (81.6) (42.7) (94.9) Result from discontinued operations - (91.3) 14.0 (0.2) - - - - - Non-controlling interests (1.5) (4.8) (11.2) (10.4) (11.1) (12.5) (1.4) (1.6) (1.2) Net income group share 315.5 236.7 228.0 (20.2) 181.3 195.9 146.7 159.7 219.9 (in '000) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Total Contracts 1,815 3,496 3,394 3,420 3,386 3,373 3,332 3,288 3,246 Full service leasing contracts 1,473 2,755 2,692 2,709 2,699 2,686 2,653 2,616 2,584 Fleet management contracts 342 741 703 710 686 686 680 672 662







1 Excluding UCS result, non-recurring items and impact of PPA

2 Management information

3 Annualized impairment charges on receivables expressed as a percentage of average earning assets

4 Net income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital divided by average shareholder equity before non‑controlling interests, goodwill and intangible assets

5 Diluted Earnings per share, calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS for Q1 2025 at EUR 0.25

6 Net carrying amount of the rental fleet plus net receivables on finance leases

7 Q1 2024 on a like-for-like perimeter, restated due to derecognition of Morocco as at 31 December 2024

8 Management information, in EU+: European Union, UK, Norway, Switzerland

9 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEV)

10 Management information

11 Annualized

12 Management information

13 Annualized impairment charges on receivables expressed as a percentage of arithmetic average of earning assets

14 Calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS at EUR 0.25. Under IAS 33, EPS is computed using the average number of shares weighted by time apportionment

15 Excluding Additional Tier 1 capital

16 Before dividend provision

17 Average number of shares weighted by time apportionment

18 Assuming exercise of warrants as per IAS 33

19 Group shareholders’ equity restated for PPA update and provision for UK motor finance commissions

20 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital

21 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of Net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital

22 The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding at end of period, excluding treasury shares

23 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital

24 Restated for the provision related to the UK motor finance commissions

25 Change in presentation of GOI components: prospective depreciation was reclassified from Leasing costs – depreciation in Leasing margin to Depreciation costs adjustments in Used car sales result and depreciation adjustments. This change is applied retrospectively to all periods.

26 Reclassification of depreciation costs for short-term rental vehicles from Leasing to Services margin applied retrospectively to all periods from 2023.





