BROAD ARROW ADDS FERRARI F40 "COMPETIZIONE" AND PAGANI HUAYRA R TO ITS BEST-OF-CATEGORY CONCORSO D'ELEGANZA VILLA D'ESTE AUCTION LINEUP

Broad Arrow is proud to present an unrivalled collection of some of the world’s rarest and most collectible automobiles for auction in Italy

Iconic supercar models include a 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione, a 2022 Pagani Huayra R and a Guards Red 2006 Porsche Carrera GT

BMW models from across the marque’s history, including the beautiful 507 Roadster and a selection of revered M models, lead the Saturday evening BMW-only sale

Mercedes is represented by an iconic 300 SL ‘Gullwing’, 300 SL Roadster and a CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet

Broad Arrow Concorso d ’ Eleganza Villa d ’Este Auction takes place 24-25 May at Villa Erba in partnership with BMW AG

The full catalogue for this prestigious auction can now be viewed here

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, will present some of the hobby’s most desirable collector cars across all categories at its inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction on 24-25 May 2025.

As the official auction partner for this globally renowned event, Broad Arrow is offering more than 70 of the most collectible cars for sale on the shores of Lake Como, including a selection of very special BMW models of all eras, some of the rarest and most iconic pre- and post-war classics in the world, legends of motorsport, and a number of very special supercars with exciting provenance.

“The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este brings together the finest historic automobiles in the world across carefully selected categories,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “As the official partner of BMW AG for this globally prestigious event on the collector car calendar, we have meticulously curated a selection of cars that honours the spirit of the Concorso and represents almost every era of the automobile, from 1933 to 2023. This includes models never before offered for public sale, highly desirable cars with incredible provenance, and a dedicated, independent BMW auction that pays homage to the success of this esteemed marque.”

Final entries for Broad Arrow’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction are led by:

1989 Ferrari F40 “Competizione” (Estimate: €2.300.000 - €2.800.000)

The Ferrari F40 holds a very special place in automotive history, not just for its looks and performance, but as the last road car to be designed under the watch of Enzo Ferrari himself. Regarded as the pinnacle of supercars of its era, it was only natural that some would find their way into motorsport.

Despite not initially being intended for competition, the Michelotto-prepared F40 LM proved the model’s prowess on track. Privateers set out to emulate this successful formula with their own “Competizione” conversions, like chassis number 80369 presented here. Produced in Maranello in 1989 resplendent in traditional Rosso Corsa, it spent its initial years as a purely road-going F40. After a number of years in Italy, this cherished Ferrari found a new home in the UK in the late 1990s, where its owner commissioned Martin Shaw’s Specialised Cars of Manchester to transform it to Competizione specification. This included competition bodywork with Lexan-covered fixed headlights and an adjustable rear wing. The twin-turbo V8 was upgraded to approximately 648hp and 763Nm of torque, together with numerous other mechanical enhancements. Shaw himself then purchased the car and entered it in the 2000 British GT Championship before finding a new owner in Italy.

It continued to participate in historic motorsport events and is presented as one of the rarest examples of the F40 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction, complete with an extensive spares package that includes a spare engine block, front nose, rear clamshell bonnet and many hard-to-find mechanical components, ensuring it can continue to be used for both road and track. One of approximately 27 road cars converted for competition use by privateer racers, this is a very special example of Enzo Ferrari’s final work and one that is worthy of any discerning Ferrari collection.

2022 Pagani Huayra R (Estimate: €2.800.000 - €3.200.000)

The Pagani Huayra debuted to great acclaim in 2011, not just for its performance, but also for the meticulous attention to detail lavished on it by the designers and engineers. Nearing the end of its lifecycle in 2021, Pagani created the Huayra R as the model’s swansong, with just 30 being produced, each of which epitomised Horacio Pagani’s vision to create “the most extreme and performance-oriented Pagani car of all time.”

That performance came from an incredible naturally aspirated V12, created in partnership with HWA AG. It developed 850hp with 750Nm of torque and sounded like a classic Formula One car at its 9,000-rpm redline, a deliberate nod to grand prix engines of the past. A bespoke six-speed sequential dog-ring racing gearbox transmitted power to the rear wheels and everything was built around an ultra-lightweight carbon fibre monocoque.

Built for track use, the Huayra R weighs just 1,050kg dry and was developed to meet all FIA GT safety standards, with a roll-cage, safety harnesses and Nomex fire retardant material. Other racing items include a quick-release steering wheel, high resolution display with telemetry and a centre-lock wheel torque gun. Engineers paid particular attention to aerodynamics, but in line with Pagani’s vision, did not allow any compromise when it came to aesthetics, the hypercar being likened to Le Mans prototype race cars of the 1960s and 70s.

Broad Arrow is proud to offer serial number 2 at its Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction, a pristine example showing a mere 134km and with just one owner from new. It features over €300,000 of bespoke options and the current owner will also cover the €17,000 cost of the car’s next service, provided the winning bidder transports the car to the Pagani factory in Modena. This is a rare opportunity to own one of the greatest track-ready hypercars, a masterpiece of the modern era and one that truly embodies the passion of the great Horacio Pagani.

2006 Porsche Carrera GT (Estimate: €1.300.000 - €1.500.000)

Broad Arrow is also delighted to present an outstanding example of the final model year Porsche Carrera GT at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction. Finished in rare Guards Red, it has had only three private owners from new and has been driven just 10,152km. This in-demand supercar also benefits from a recent €20,000 engine-out service at Porsche Zentrum Aachen, including KW shocks upgrade and completion of the APA3 suspension recall work.

The story of the Carrera GT is fascinating and like many of the greatest sports cars, something of a skunkworks project. Designed in California, it was only intended to be a show car and boasted the V10 engine that was created for the Porsche LMP2000 racing prototype that never took to the track. However, the reception to the Carrera GT was so enthusiastic that Porsche put its analogue supercar into production, creating one of the great supercars of the 2000s with a six-speed manual gearbox, carbon fibre monocoque chassis and a distinct lack of electronic driver aids. The Carrera GT was a supercar for the purists and continues to be sought after by those who appreciate its design and incredible athleticism.

A Celebration of BMW Automobiles

Broad Arrow is honoured to partner with BMW Group Classic for the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. To celebrate the hosts of one of the most prestigious concours on the collector car calendar, the auction will feature a independent Saturday evening sale session, dedicated to the presentation of highly collectible BMW models of every era.

Returning to the event after featuring in the Concorso in 2009, a 1939 BMW 328 Wendler Cabriolet retains its original matching numbers engine and was reportedly once owned by BMW executive, Rudolf Graf von der Schulenburg-Wolfburg. Joining the 328 is one of the most beautiful roadsters of all time, a 1958 BMW 507 Series II, this particular model in its original shade of Federweiss over a two-tone black and white interior. The auction features not one, but two of the cars that started the serial car production of the BMW M division, the BMW M1. Upgraded to M1 Procar appearance, this 1980 BMW M1 has music industry provenance to add to its collector appeal. Based on the BMW Z1, a rare 1991 Alpina Roadster Limited Edition (RLE) on offer is one of only 66 built. It is offered with only 30,000km on the odometer and its original Alpina handbooks. Other highly collectible BMWs include a pristine 2000 Z8 and several M3 models, with interest expected to be high for first-generation versions and a superb 2003 M3 CSL.

Icons across collector car history

Other collector car icons featuring in the auction include one of the most collectible and iconic sports cars ever produced, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’ Coupé. Captivating in rare Medium Red, it has been enhanced with discreet touring upgrades and is eligible for concours and driving events around the world. It is joined by an equally graceful, 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, finished in rarely seen Anthracite Gray Metallic with a Cognac leather interior and retaining its matching numbers for the chassis, engine, body, transmission, and more. Other classic Mercedes models include a sleek 1935 Mercedes-Benz 290 Roadster and more modern icons such as a one-of-80 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM Convertible and a single-owner 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 Edition.

Beyond the F40, Ferrari is well represented, not least of all by one of the highlights of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction, the 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa by Ansaloni with an estimate of €5.500.000 - €7.500.000. Other notable Maranello models include a 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso and a 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS. Additional marques expected to attract a great deal of interest on the shores of Lake Como and from telephone and online bidders around the world, include Aston Martin, Fiat, Lamborghini, Maserati, and a seldom-seen, Mille Miglia-eligible 1947 Stanguellini 11 Sport Internazionale.

“To be able to present such a diverse range of iconic automobiles in one auction is a great honour,” says Twyman. “Our Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este sale features an unparalleled selection of high points across automotive history, with some of the rarest models and the greatest marques. We are very excited to welcome the world’s collectors in person or remotely for what is sure to be one of the highlights of the 2025 collector car auction year.”

The complete Broad Arrow Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction digital catalogue is now available. Interested bidders are invited to learn more about all cars on offer, to register to bid, and to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist at broadarrowauctions.com.

Further details and images on all lots are available upon request.

