Festi hf.: Presentation of Q1 2025 results

Festi hf. published its Q1 2025 results after market closing on 29 April 2025.
Please find attached the Q1 2025 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Wednesday 30 April 2025 at 8:30.
Attachment
| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.
Festi hf. published its Q1 2025 results after market closing on 29 April 2025.
Please find attached the Q1 2025 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Wednesday 30 April 2025 at 8:30.
Attachment
Main results in Q1 2025 Sales of goods and services amounted to ISK 37,786 million, an increase of 17.3% between years but 3.0% excluding the impact of Lyfja, which became part of the group from July...Read More
Festi will publish the Q1 2025 results on Tuesday 29 April after closing of markets. Investor meeting on 30 April at 8:30 GMT. An investor meeting will be held on Wednesday 30 April 2025, at 8:30 am...Read More