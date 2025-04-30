Former EPA Official Launches Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator to Support Local Government Efforts

CHICAGO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), an emerging leader in drinking water training focused on the Flint Water Crisis, is proud to launch the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC). Founded by Anthony Ross, former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator, EPHI drew on real-world experience to create the LSLRCC—a practical tool designed to fill resource gaps.

While serving as the Flint Emergency Coordinator during the water crisis, Ross played a key role in ensuring compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act while collaborating with the city of Flint and the state of Michigan to sustain accelerated lead service replacement efforts.

This powerful, multilingual resource—available in English and Spanish—is designed to help municipalities, public water systems, and planners estimate lead service line replacement costs with clarity and confidence. With its fast, user-friendly design, the LSLRCC empowers communities to make informed decisions, streamline budgeting, and accelerate efforts to eliminate drinking water-related lead exposure for the American people. Opportunities to sponsor the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator are available to mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector partners.





Community-First Planning for Lead Service Line Replacements

Key features

Dynamic Cost Estimation: Allows users to input project-specific variables (number of service lines, labor costs, contingency costs, etc.) to generate customized cost estimates.

Scenario Planning: Supports multiple budgeting scenarios to help cities and utilities prioritize funding strategies and replacement timelines.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, enabling planners and decision-makers to quickly model and compare project costs without technical barriers.

Free and Accessible: Available for free online, ensuring that communities of all sizes – regardless of resources – can access critical planning support.

Multilingual Functionality: Available in both English and Spanish.



Insights From Leadership

“The Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator is not just a tool – it is a public good for the American people. We are committed to maintaining, investing in, and continually improving the calculator to ensure that it provides lasting support to governments tasked with replacing millions of lead service lines across the United States,” said Ross.

Possible Future Enhancements

Predictive Cost Modeling: Forecasts lead service line replacement costs 1—5 years in advance using historical project data and inflation trends—helping cities budget more strategically.

Localized Benchmarking: Enables municipalities to compare cost estimates with regional or national benchmarks, uncover savings opportunities, and flag cost outliers.



Sponsorship Opportunities

We are offering sponsorship opportunities to mission-aligned public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private sector companies committed to public health, improving drinking water infrastructure, and community well-being. By sponsoring the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator, your organization will support efforts to replace lead service lines and protect millions of Americans.

Sponsorship is ideal for:

Public Sector: Local, state, and federal governments.



Local, state, and federal governments. Nonprofit Organizations: Focused on environmental health, improving drinking water quality, and public advocacy.



Focused on environmental health, improving drinking water quality, and public advocacy. Private Sector: Companies in water services, construction, engineering, environmental consulting, and related industries.



Sponsors will receive prominent hyperlinked logo placement directly above and below the calculator and recognition in national press releases. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact us.

Flint Drinking Water Training Updates

Upcoming Online Drinking Water Training — Flint Water Crisis: Lessons Learned

Join us on June 5, 2025, at 11 AM ET for our next online drinking water training session. This training aims to further strengthen the efforts of dedicated professionals at the federal, state, and public water system levels to protect public health.

Gain firsthand insights into the Flint Water Crisis, including critical lessons-learned and strategies to prevent future crises. Register now to secure your spot!



Current Flint Drinking Water Training Offerings



Lessons Learned from the Flint Water Crisis – A critical examination of what went wrong, key missteps, and essential strategies to prevent future public health failures.

Flint Water Crisis: From Crisis to Recovery – A comprehensive look at Flint’s journey from a devastating public health crisis to ongoing recovery efforts. It highlights the vital role of government intervention, critical infrastructure improvements, and community resilience.



About Us

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) is an emerging leader in drinking water training. Our comprehensive training on the Flint Water Crisis is designed to enhance ongoing efforts to improve drinking water quality and protect public health at the federal, state, and local levels.

We specialize in providing targeted drinking water training to federal regulators, state primacy agencies, and public water system operators with a focus on the Flint Water Crisis.

Our trainings leverage firsthand knowledge and real-world experience from Flint to offer critical insights that help strengthen safe drinking water practices and prevent catastrophic public health failures.

EPHI was founded by Anthony Ross, who brings over 12 years of experience with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). As the EPA’s Flint Emergency Coordinator, he played a pivotal role in EPA’s efforts to ensure safe drinking water for the people of Flint during one of the nation’s most devastating public health emergencies.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a533100d-3952-4329-abe6-0fb44be00849