Martela’s plans to improve the efficiency of its operations and removal services are proceeding

Martela Corporation, inside information, 30.4.2025, at 12:00

Martela announced on January 3, 2025, that it will begin plans to enhance and reorganize its operations to mitigate the adverse effects caused by the market situation and to adjust its cost structure to align with prevailing conditions. On February 17, 2025, the company announced the progress of plans related to administration streamlining, reorganization, and the reduction of fixed costs. At the same time, the company stated that it would continue planning the optimization of operations and removal services.

The plans to improve the efficiency of operations and removal services are nearing completion. The anticipated efficiency and personnel savings from these measures are estimated to amount to approximately EUR 0.5-0.7 million annually, and partly the savings are to be realized in 2025 and with full effect in 2026. According to preliminary estimates, the planned measures will lead to a permanent reduction of about 30 jobs, and affecting the Group personnel in Finland. The plans also involve continued closer cooperation with external service providers. Martela has been in close negotiations regarding the changes with its staff and employee representatives.

In addition to cost savings, the company continue to enhance the optimization of working capital.

"Martela's financial performance has not been satisfactory, and the market situation in the industry has been very challenging in recent years. Therefore, the planned adjustment measures are necessary to ensure our competitiveness and reduce our cost structure. The ongoing economic recovery still includes uncertainties," states CEO Ville Taipale.

Martela Group employs approximately 350 people in Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Poland.

Martela Oyj

Ville Taipale

CEO

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.