Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 25 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
30 April 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 23 – 29 April 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|896,500
|250,358,506
|23 April 2025
|12,000
|282.82
|3,393,840
|24 April 2025
|12,000
|280.12
|3,361,440
|25 April 2025
|12,000
|286.69
|3,440,280
|28 April 2025
|10,000
|294.20
|2,942,000
|29 April 2025
|10,000
|295.10
|2,951,000
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|952,500
|266,447,066
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 6,172,630 B shares corresponding to 2.85 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 23 – 29 April 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments