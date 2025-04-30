VERSES® Announces Commercial Launch of Genius™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”) a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent software systems is pleased to announce that the Company has officially launched its flagship product Genius enabling Agentic Intelligence for Enterprise. The Company will offer Genius as a paid service with consumption-based and performance-based pricing as well as enterprise licenses.

“With today’s milestone, the commercial launch of Genius, VERSES transitions from research-led to revenue-driven,” said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES.

“We are delighted to launch Genius commercially today to our first customers and look forward to Genius rolling out to more users over the coming weeks. My thanks to our beta partners, including companies in financial services, healthcare, consulting and software development, who have given us such valuable feedback,” said Hari Thiruvengada, VERSES CTO.



“Enterprises face constant pressure to increase productivity, reduce costs, maintain competitive advantage, and manage risk—and they want to use AI Agents to help make smarter predictions and automate decisions that reflect their company’s unique business and operational domain,” said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES.



“We believe that general-purpose AI struggles to meet the domain-specific needs of today’s enterprises, which is why Gartner® estimates that 50 percent of all AI models will be domain-specific by 2027. Genius is designed to meet this need, to enable more reliable, domain-specific predictions and agent-powered decision automation for the enterprise. With thousands of developers already on our waitlist, we are excited to begin converting that pent-up demand into paying customers.”

“Genius has been designed from the ground up to solve domain-specific enterprise challenges. We have incorporated dozens of usability improvements, including a modelling wizard to streamline building, validating, and training models. In particular, Genius can help to solve enterprise problems that often come with ambiguity, novelty, or uncertainty. This will make it particularly valuable to users requiring prediction, decision making, and recommendations,” added Hari Thiruvengada, VERSES CTO.

Genius’s initial target audience is machine learning and data science professionals trying to solve enterprise problems that require prediction with uncertainty or hidden factors.

The commercial launch of Genius comes with significant upgrades and enhancements to current features including intelligent agents, a model editor, application programming interfaces (APIs) and a developer portal. A full list of models and capabilities can be found on our website.



The Company will be converting current Beta users into paying customers and expects to begin rolling out access to qualified applicants from the thousands of developer sign-ups in the weeks to come. The Company offers Genius as a paid service with variable pricing plans for researchers, professionals and enterprise licenses. For more details on Genius and our pricing plans, visit our website at https://www.verses.ai/genius

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally.

