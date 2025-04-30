Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 26 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

30 April 2025

Total number of shares and voting rights in ROCKWOOL A/S

ROCKWOOL A/S (“the Company”) completed a share split in the ratio of 1:10 on 11 April 2025 pursuant to a resolution adopted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025.

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Market Act, the Company is required to disclose the total number of voting rights and shares in the event of changes. Following completion of the share split, the Company’s share capital and total number of voting rights are as follows:

Share capital (nominal value, DKK) Number of shares (of 1 DKK each) Number of votes Class A shares 98,178,390 98,178,390 981,783,900 Class B shares 118,028,700 118,028,700 118,028,700 Total 216,207,090 216,207,090 1,099,812,600

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

Attachment