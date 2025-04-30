EZLynx Receives Four Stevie Awards® in the 2025 American Business Awards®

Lewisville, TX, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced its recognition in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®, showcasing excellence across multiple solutions. EZLynx earned an impressive four awards in the Insurance Solution category, including Silver Stevie® Awards for the EZLynx Management System and EZLynx Client Center, as well as Bronze Stevie® Awards for EZLynx Retention Center and EZLynx Rating Engine.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“The EZLynx Management System offers a comprehensive, cloud-based solution that significantly enhances the operational efficiency of insurance agencies. Its wide range of features—from automation tools to customer portals—demonstrates a clear commitment to improving agent productivity and agency profitability,” one American Business Award® judge noted. “The strong market performance, coupled with the impressive customer satisfaction metrics and revenue growth, solidifies EZLynx as a leader in the insurance technology space.”

"It’s incredibly rewarding to see our efforts acknowledged by the American Business Awards®,” said Michael Streit, President, EZLynx. "At EZLynx, we are focused on providing integrated capabilities native to our all-in-one management system that make sure agencies spend less time running the business and more time growing their business, and it is great to see these innovations as part of that system recognized.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.