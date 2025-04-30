Concurrent Technologies Corporation’s FY24 Annual Report Wins Three Prestigious Industry Awards

Johnstown, PA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is proud to announce that its Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Report has earned top honors in three respected marketing and communications competitions. The report earned:

• A Platinum Award in the MarCom Awards

• A Gold Award in the Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA)

• A Gold Award in the Hermes Creative Awards

These accolades reflect the company’s continued commitment to excellence in sharing its mission, impact, and achievements with clarity and creativity. CTC’s Annual Reports have been recognized with industry awards for 19 consecutive years, demonstrating a long-standing tradition of producing compelling and effective corporate communications.

“Our Annual Report is a true team effort, created entirely in-house by our talented staff,” said Mary Bevan, CTC Senior Director of Corporate Communications. “We are honored to consistently earn recognition for the quality, creativity, and impact of our work.”

The FY24 Annual Report highlights the work of CTC and its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC), in developing solutions for the Department of Defense and other government and industry partners. CTC’s work falls into these broad categories: energy, resilience and sustainability; engineering and advanced manufacturing; information technology; and readiness solutions.

“Earning recognition for this Annual Report is especially meaningful because it was created around an ‘It’s Personal’ theme, reflecting our company’s deep connection to the military—through our team’s veterans and service members and the warfighters our work supports,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “I’m very proud of all of our employees, including those who created this beautiful report that showcases our important work.”

The MarCom Awards and Hermes Creative Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the most respected evaluators of creative work in the industry. The Service Industry Advertising Awards, sponsored by the SIA Group, recognizes the best service industry advertisements, print communications, websites, TV, radio, and electronic communications.

Click here to view the FY24 Annual Report on ctc.com.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com

