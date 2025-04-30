Taco John’s Unveils "Month of Mucho" for May: A Fiesta of Flavor, Fun and Freebies

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, in lieu of a one-day fiesta, Taco John’s® is bringing fans a whole "Month of Mucho" filled with irresistible in-app deals and exclusive rewards!*

From a Cinco de Mayo countdown to free dessert and refreshing summer sips, Taco John’s is turning up the flavor and rewards all month long with something to satisfy every craving:

MUCHO TACOS!

May 1-4: Countdown to Cinco de Mayo by unlocking special deals in the Taco John’s app!

May 7: Teachers, faculty and staff in our communities eat FREE on Teacher Appreciation Day (show school ID in-store, get a small beef Crispy or Softshell Taco Combo)

MUCHO FLAVORS!

May 9-14: Sample the new and flavorful Fiesta Menu with $1 off any Fiesta Combo (Fiesta Softshell Tacos, Fiesta Burrito or Fiesta Quesadilla)

May 11: Celebrate Mom with a Free Dessert with purchase

MUCHO SIPS!

May 15-21: BOGO Free Summer Lemonades – savor our sweet and tart berry lemonades featuring real fruit purees and Tropicana® Lemonade, or try our new Dirty Lemonades with a splash of real dairy sweet cream for just $0.50 each with this deal!

MUCHO TACO JOHN’S TO LOVE!

May 22-June 11: Check in at two locations during spring travels for a free combo (Breakfast B1-B4 or Lunch/Dinner #1-6)

MUCHO POTATO OLÉS®!

May 29-June 4: Buy a Six-Pack and a Pound® after 8 p.m., and Upgrade to 2 Large Potato Olés on us!

Don’t Miss Out! Month of Mucho deals are available to Taco John’s Rewards members at participating Taco John’s locations in-store, at the drive-thru, and through the mobile app. Teacher Appreciation Day is in-store only. See more and sign up for the rewards program at Taco John’s | Bigger Bolder Rewards to redeem exciting offers all month long!

*Offers are subject to change and are available at participating locations. Each Reward is redeemable once per member, and limits may apply. For full program terms and conditions, visit tacojohns.com/biggerbolderrewards .

About Taco John’s

With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has been serving a made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, savings and special offers for Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty club members, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s takes pride in bigger. bolder. better. flavors and menu items. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players," Taco John’s continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4d35e42-ff99-4c55-8ab9-3ebebfb2c9de