Telia Lietuva annual information for the year 2024

On 28 April 2025, the Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘Telia Lietuva’ or ‘the Company’) Shareholders approved the Company's Annual Report that includes Sustainability statement prepared in line with EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.



- Telia Lietuva AB Annual Report for the year 2024

- Independent Auditors' Report.



