DEKRA Celebrates Grand Opening of Michigan Automotive Advanced Testing Laboratory for Future Mobility

Plymouth, MI, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEKRA, a global leader in safety, security, sustainability, testing & certification is proud to announce the grand opening of its Michigan Automotive Test Center of Excellence, located at 47603 Halyard Drive in Plymouth. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET.

The grand opening marks the culmination of DEKRA's investment in Michigan, announced in 2024 in partnership with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The facility was designed to support the rapidly evolving needs of the mobility industry—providing testing, validation and certification services for electric vehicles (EVs), automotive electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), reliability testing services, automotive connectivity technologies and Digital Trust Services which integrates testing and certification of cybersecurity, functional safety and AI.

What sets the new Test Center apart is its unique status as the only TIC organization in North America capable of providing this extensive range of services under one roof. Highlights include: environmental simulation, high-voltage EMC testing, Authorized Test Laboratory for Apple MFi CarPlay and CarKey Certification, the Car Connectivity Consortium, and advanced cybersecurity testing and certifications, specifically penetration testing for components, full vehicles, and compliance with standards like ISO 21434 or regulations like RED-DA or UN R155, among others.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, keynote speakers, and a networking reception with DEKRA leaders and industry experts. Attendees will also enjoy guided tours of the new facility and explore exhibits showcasing DEKRA's capabilities.

Event Schedule (ET)

1:00 PM – Guest Arrival and Check-In

1:30 PM – Opening Ceremony with Ribbon Cutting and Keynote Speakers

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Facility Tours and Networking Reception

Why You Should Attend

Whether you're an automotive professional, technology leader, government official, or simply passionate about the future of mobility, this event offers a front-row seat to the innovation critical to the next generation of transportation.

Attendees will get an exclusive look at how DEKRA is helping to drive safety, performance, and sustainability in partnership with Michigan's world-class automotive ecosystem. This is a rare opportunity to connect with industry experts, tour a cutting-edge facility, and experience firsthand how DEKRA is powering progress in one of the world's most dynamic sectors.

Registration is required. Reserve your spot today: www.dekra.us/en/grand-opening-michigan-test-center

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward. With over 48,000 employees, we provide qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

For more information, visit: www.dekra.us

