Prosafe SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 May 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held on 21 May 2025 at 08.30 a.m. CEST.

The notice of the meeting, together with attendance and proxy forms are attached hereto. The Annual General Meeting will be arranged virtually through Lumi. All documents to be processed in the meeting, including a guide for online participation, are or will be made available on https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Oslo, 30 April 2025

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment