Teresa Connors Joins Ultimus as Executive Vice President, Fund Services

CINCINNATI, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, has announced the appointment of Teresa Connors as Executive Vice President, Fund Services. Connors, an accomplished leader with over 27 years of experience in financial services, will oversee the fund accounting, financial administration, tax, and portfolio compliance teams, collaborating closely with the Ultimus leadership team.

Connors, who most recently served in an executive-level position as Senior Vice President at State Street Corporation, has built a distinguished career fostering innovation, improving operational efficiencies, and driving positive client outcomes within the asset management sector. Her responsibilities have included managing global teams, executing large-scale transformations, and developing strategies that align business objectives with client success.

"Teresa's extensive experience and leadership in fund administration will be invaluable to our team," said Gary Tenkman, CEO. "We are excited to welcome Teresa and leverage her expertise to drive operational excellence and support the strategic growth of the company’s fund services platform. Teresa's proven track record of driving process improvements and implementing technology solutions aligns perfectly with our strategic goals.

Known for leading high-performing teams, Connors brings a wealth of knowledge to Ultimus. She brings years of cross-functional fund administration experience and operational leadership, managing complex projects including launching new products and services and driving transformation to achieve positive client outcomes and operational efficiencies. In addition, her ability to optimize processes and implement cutting-edge technology will bolster Ultimus’ position as a trusted partner in the financial services sector.

Connors expressed enthusiasm about the new opportunity, stating, “I am excited to join the Ultimus team! I look forward to working together to drive the growth and success of the company.”

Connors’ appointment emphasizes Ultimus’ commitment to expanding its executive team with leading industry talent while remaining focused on the client experience and enhancing all aspects of service delivery. Her leadership is expected to further scale Ultimus’ service offering and drive innovation across its business.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in other major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 2,100 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

