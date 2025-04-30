Challenged Athletes Foundation Raises $1.1 Million at 2025 Celebration of Heart Gala to Empower Athletes with Physical Disabilities

San Francisco, CA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) celebrated the spirit of resilience and community at its annual Celebration of Heart Gala on Friday, April 25, at the stunning Pier 27 in San Francisco. The evening raised an incredible $1.1 million in support of athletes with disabilities, surpassing the event’s fundraising goal.

With the theme “Together, We Move,” the event welcomed more than 400 guests from the worlds of sports, business, philanthropy, and technology, united in their commitment to empowering individuals with physical disabilities through sport.

The evening opened with an emotional and uplifting performance lead by soloists Breezy Bochenek, an athlete and cancer survivor who has been supported by the organization, and Robert Ring accompanied by a live choir, setting the tone for a night filled with inspiration and unity. Throughout the event, guests were moved by powerful athlete stories, dynamic live performances, and heartfelt remarks from CAF leadership and dedicated event co-chairs.

Event Co-Chairs Kristin Roth DeClark and Karl Peterson; Allison Caccoma and Alan Shanken; and Lotte Toftdahl and Ryan Goldman helped lead the evening’s success. On stage, Kristin, Karl, Alan, and Lotte energized the room with heartfelt remarks about CAF’s mission and impact.

“This was a breakout year for Celebration of Heart — we truly advanced to the next level,” said Alan Shanken, Event Co-Chair and CAF Board Member. “The success of this evening is a testament to the incredible teamwork, the dedication of our volunteers, and the undeniable need to fill a void in the Bay Area community. The impact CAF is making here is incredible from funding grants and hosting adaptive sports clinics to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for athletes. Thanks to tonight’s generosity, even more individuals will have access to the resources and encouragement they need to thrive.”

Highlights of the program included the inspiring journeys of Mack Johnson, who shared how CAF supported his path from a life-changing injury to collegiate wheelchair basketball — and now, how he is giving back by mentoring other athletes and welcoming them into the CAF community. Guests were also moved by 7-year-old double amputee Micah Magaña’s thriving journey as a CAF-supported athlete, with heartfelt remarks from his father, Saúl Magaña, about CAF's life-changing impact on their family.

“CAF has been life-changing for our family,” said Saúl Magaña, father of 7-year-old Micah. “It’s more than just sports — it’s a community that lifts you up.”

A spirited paddle raise, led by renowned auctioneer Lydia Fenet, ignited the room with energy and generosity, helping propel the 2025 Celebration of Heart Gala past its $1 million fundraising goal.

The incredible generosity of the evening will fuel CAF’s mission, providing grants for adaptive sports equipment, coaching, and competition expenses — empowering individuals with physical disabilities to live active, independent, and fulfilling lives.

The night culminated in a lively dance party, a powerful celebration of how far a united community can move together.

There is still time to donate to the event to support challenged athletes in the Bay Area and beyond. Visit https://challengedathletes.org/cohdonation to contribute to CAF and its programs.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $191 million and fulfilled 52,000+ funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

