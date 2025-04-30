SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its factsheet for the first quarter of 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
SUTNTIB AB Tewox (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about Company’s financial indicators and key events as at 31 March 2025.
2025 Q1 KEY EVENTS
- The 10 mEUR Tewox bond emission was fully redeemed, with the final repayment of 7.5 mEUR made in January.
- The third tranche of 11 mEUR was issued, marking the completion of the 35 mEUR bond program offered under public prospectus.
- A construction permit was received for a grocery store in Vilnius.
- The 35 mEUR Tewox bond issuance was listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List on March 3.
- The acquisition of two Lidl grocery stores, each approximately 2,000 sqm in size and located in Jurbarkas and Panevėžys, was successfully closed. Luminor bank provided a 6.7 mEUR loan for the acquisition.
- A land plot in Klaipėda district with a construction permit and long-term lease agreement with a grocery store operator was acquired.
Contact person for further information:
Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/
