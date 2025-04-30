SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its factsheet for the first quarter of 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SUTNTIB AB Tewox (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about Company’s financial indicators and key events as at 31 March 2025.

2025 Q1 KEY EVENTS

  • The 10 mEUR Tewox bond emission was fully redeemed, with the final repayment of 7.5 mEUR made in January.
  • The third tranche of 11 mEUR was issued, marking the completion of the 35 mEUR bond program offered under public prospectus.
  • A construction permit was received for a grocery store in Vilnius.
  • The 35 mEUR Tewox bond issuance was listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List on March 3.
  • The acquisition of two Lidl grocery stores, each approximately 2,000 sqm in size and located in Jurbarkas and Panevėžys, was successfully closed. Luminor bank provided a 6.7 mEUR loan for the acquisition.
  • A land plot in Klaipėda district with a construction permit and long-term lease agreement with a grocery store operator was acquired.


Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/

