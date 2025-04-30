Washington, DC, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) continues a tradition started in 1984 - designating May as National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month. Our focus for 2025: Make asthma and allergy treatments accessible for all.

“Access to essential medicines for asthma and allergies saves lives,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “This month, we plan to focus attention on policies and programs that improve health outcomes for the more than 100 million people in the United States with asthma and/or allergies. Maintaining and expanding access to health care and medicine will save lives, improve health, and reduce the economic burden of asthma and allergies.”

During the month of May, AAFA will highlight policy changes needed to make healthy living more affordable and accessible. We encourage individuals to reach out to state and national policymakers to urge them to back solutions that protect the health of our community. AAFA emphasizes it is critical to ensure people with asthma and allergic conditions can access essential life-saving medicines that (1) treat the underlying disease and (2) stop symptoms.

AAFA will host a press briefing at the U.S. Capitol and visit congressional offices on World Asthma Day – May 6th – to call attention to challenges faced by people with asthma and allergies and ask Congress to take action.

Specifically, we are calling for:

More affordable asthma and allergy treatments

Better health care coverage

Reduced barriers to health care

Guidelines, regulations, and oversight to support healthy spaces

Federal investment in asthma and allergy programs and research

For more information, including a full calendar of events, fact sheets, infographics, and more, visit: aafa.org/awareness.

“Focused, consistent advocacy is essential to improve access to asthma and allergy care and treatments,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at AAFA. “The asthma and allergy community reflects a large portion of the U.S. population. Our community has a very powerful voice to encourage policymakers to bring about needed change.”

AAFA provides advocacy toolkits on topics such as epinephrine stocking, child care policies for food allergy, asthma and allergy school policies, healthy homes and schools, and asthma awareness. Additionally, advocates can take action on current bills and regulations that affect the allergy and asthma community by visiting AAFA’s Advocacy Action Center.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org.

