FinWise Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

MURRAY, Utah, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Loan originations totaled $1.3 billion, compared to $1.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $1.1 billion for the first quarter of the prior year

Net interest income was $14.3 million, compared to $15.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $14.0 million for the first quarter of the prior year

Net income was $3.2 million, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $3.3 million for the first quarter of the prior year

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.23 for the quarter, compared to $0.20 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $0.25 for the first quarter of the prior year

Efficiency ratio 1 was 64.8%, compared to 64.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 61.0% for the first quarter of the prior year

was 64.8%, compared to 64.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 61.0% for the first quarter of the prior year Nonperforming loan balances were $29.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $36.5 million as of December 31, 2024, and $26.0 million as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) were $15.1 million, $19.2 million, and $14.8 million as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively

“Our business model remained resilient in the first quarter, even amidst a more uncertain macro environment,” said Kent Landvatter, Chairman and CEO of FinWise. “We posted solid loan originations and encouraging credit quality metrics, as both non-performing loan balances and net charge-offs declined sequentially. Furthermore, we continued to migrate our loan portfolio to a lower risk profile while still growing profitably and increasing tangible book value. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we also announced a new strategic program agreement where FinWise will provide both lending and our Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet product. While we will continue to closely monitor the economic environment, we remain excited about the outlook for our business and will maintain our focus on executing our business strategy to continue to position the Company for long-term growth and shareholder value creation.”

1 See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.





Selected Financial and Other Data

As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 Amount of loans originated $ 1,264,604 $ 1,305,028 $ 1,091,479 Net income $ 3,189 $ 2,793 $ 3,315 Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.25 Return on average assets 1.7 % 1.6 % 2.2 % Return on average equity 7.4 % 6.5 % 8.4 % Yield on loans 12.31 % 14.01 % 14.80 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.01 % 4.30 % 4.71 % Net interest margin 8.27 % 10.00 % 10.12 % Efficiency ratio(1) 64.8 % 64.2 % 61.0 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 13.42 $ 13.15 $ 12.70 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(2) 22.0 % 23.3 % 26.6 % Leverage ratio (Bank under CBLR) 18.8 % 20.6 % 20.6 % Full-time equivalent employees 196 196 175

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

(2) Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity to total assets. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee assets as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $15.5 million for the prior quarter and $14.0 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in yields and a seasonal decline in origination volume on the three highest yielding programs in the held-for-sale portfolio of $0.5 million, a decrease in yield offset in part by an increase in volume on the remaining held-for-sale portfolio of $0.3 million, and a decrease in yields offset in part by the increase in volume of the held-for-investment portfolio as variable rate loans were repriced to reflect the decrease in the prime rate of $0.5 million. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $143.7 million, partially offset by lower yields on interest-earning assets and an increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities of $119.6 million.

Loan originations totaled $1.3 billion for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.3 billion for the prior quarter and $1.1 billion for the prior year period.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 8.27%, compared to 10.00% for the prior quarter and 10.12% for the prior year period. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter and prior year period is attributable to the seasonal decline in originations of the three highest yielding held-for-sale programs, the repricing of our variable rate loan portfolio as interest rates have declined, and the Company’s strategy to reduce the average credit risk in the loan portfolio by increasing its investment in higher quality but lower yielding loans offset by a reduction in the costs of funds.



Provision for Credit Losses

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.9 million for the prior quarter and $3.2 million for the prior year period. The decrease in the provision for credit losses from the prior quarter was mainly due to lower net charge-offs of $1.0 million predominately in the non-SP loan portfolio offset in part by increased reserves for the held-for-investment loan portfolio growth, net of changes in modeling assumptions of $0.5 million. The increase in the provision for credit losses from the prior year period was primarily due to growth in the loans held-for-investment portfolio.

Non-interest Income

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees $ 4,962 $ 4,899 $ 3,965 Gain on sale of loans 846 872 415 SBA loan servicing fees, net 178 181 664 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 400 (200 ) (124 ) Credit enhancement income 85 25 — Other miscellaneous income 1,339 (174 ) 742 Total non-interest income $ 7,810 $ 5,603 $ 5,662

The increase in non-interest income from the prior quarter was due to an increase in other miscellaneous income resulting from a charge in the prior quarter of $0.9 million to remove unamortized premiums upon calling $160.0 million of callable certificates of deposits, growth in the Company’s operating lease portfolio, and an increased distribution received from BFG during the quarter. The Company also benefited from a favorable change in the fair value of our investment in BFG.

The increase in non-interest income from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in Strategic Program fees primarily due to higher originations, a favorable change in the fair value of our investment in BFG, and an increase in other miscellaneous income. The increase in other miscellaneous income from the prior year period was the result of increased revenue from growth in the Company’s operating lease portfolio and increased distributions received from BFG.

Non-interest Expense

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 9,826 $ 9,375 $ 7,562 Professional services 907 556 1,567 Occupancy and equipment expenses 543 533 544 Credit enhancement expense 11 5 — Other operating expenses 3,031 3,094 2,332 Total non-interest expense $ 14,318 $ 13,563 $ 12,005

The increase in non-interest expense from the prior quarter resulted from increases in salaries and employee benefits and professional services. The salaries and employee benefits increase pertained mainly to an increase in federal employer payroll taxes of $0.4 million while the increase in professional services resulted from the reversal of over-accruals during the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits due mainly to increasing headcount and stock based compensation expense and other operating expenses driven by increased spending to support the growth in the Company’s business infrastructure.

Reflecting the decreased net interest income and increase in operating expenses, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 64.8% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 64.2% for the prior quarter and 61.0% for the prior year period. The Company anticipates the efficiency ratio will level off then begin to decline as revenues are realized in future periods from the credit enhanced loan, BIN sponsorship and payments initiatives developed during 2023 and 2024.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was 28.1% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 24.3% for the prior quarter and 26.5% for the prior year period. The increases from the prior quarter and prior year period were due primarily to estimated permanent differences related to officer compensation.

Net Income

Net income was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the prior quarter and $3.3 million for the prior year period. The changes in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior quarter and prior year period are the result of the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $804.1 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase from $746.0 million as of December 31, 2024 and $610.8 million as of March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to continued growth in the Company’s loans held-for-investment, net, and loans held-for-sale portfolios of $24.6 million and $27.2 million, respectively, as well as an increase of $12.6 million in interest-bearing cash deposits. The increase in total assets compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to increases in the Company’s loans held-for-investment, net, and loans held-for-sale portfolios of $95.3 million and $63.8 million, respectively, as well as an increase in investment securities available-for-sale of $30.1 million. The increased loan balances are consistent with our strategy to grow the loan portfolio with higher quality lower risk assets.

The following table shows the gross loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) balances as of the dates indicated:

3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 ($ in thousands) Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans Amount % of total

loans SBA $ 246,004 50.0 % $ 255,056 54.8 % $ 247,810 63.4 % Commercial leases 76,823 15.6 % 70,153 15.1 % 46,690 11.9 % Commercial, non-real estate 3,550 0.7 % 3,691 0.8 % 2,077 0.5 % Residential real estate 55,814 11.3 % 51,574 11.1 % 39,006 10.0 % Strategic Program loans 19,916 4.1 % 20,122 4.3 % 17,216 4.4 % Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 65,920 13.4 % 41,046 8.8 % 21,300 5.4 % Non-owner occupied 1,390 0.3 % 1,379 0.3 % 2,155 0.6 % Consumer 22,806 4.6 % 22,212 4.8 % 14,689 3.8 % Total period end loans $ 492,223 100.0 % $ 465,233 100.0 % $ 390,943 100.0 %

Note: SBA loans as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 include $150.0 million, $158.7 million and $141.7 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The HFI balance on Strategic Program loans with annual interest rates below 36% as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 was $3.8 million, $3.1 million and $2.7 million, respectively.

Total gross loans HFI as of March 31, 2025 increased $27.0 million and $101.3 million compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The Company experienced growth primarily in its commercial real estate - owner occupied, commercial leases, and residential real estate loan portfolios, consistent with its strategy to increase its loan portfolio with higher quality, lower rate loans.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of ​ 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 ($ in thousands) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 123,322 20.4 % $ 126,782 23.3 % $ 107,076 25.3 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 83,410 13.8 % 71,403 13.1 % 48,279 11.4 % Savings 8,888 1.5 % 9,287 1.7 % 11,206 2.6 % Money market 17,939 2.9 % 16,709 3.0 % 9,935 2.3 % Time certificates of deposit 372,200 61.4 % 320,771 58.9 % 247,600 58.4 % Total period end deposits $ 605,759 100.0 % $ 544,952 100.0 % $ 424,096 100.0 %

The increase in total deposits at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 was driven primarily by increases in brokered time certificates of deposits, which were added to fund loan growth and increase balance sheet liquidity. The increase in total deposits from March 31, 2024 was also driven primarily by an increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits, primarily due to growth from new and existing customer relationships.

Total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2025 increased $3.6 million to $177.4 million from $173.7 million at December 31, 2024. Compared to March 31, 2024, total shareholders’ equity increased by $14.9 million from $162.5 million. The increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the Company’s net income and stock-based compensation. The increase from March 31, 2024 was primarily due to the Company’s net income as well as the additional capital issued in exchange for the Company’s increased ownership in BFG and stock-based compensation partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s share repurchase program.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

As of Capital Ratios 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 Well-Capitalized Requirement Leverage ratio 18.8% 20.6% 20.6% 9.0%

The decrease in the leverage ratio from the prior quarter and the prior year period primarily results from the growth in the loan portfolio exceeding the relative growth in capital from earnings. The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above the regulatory well-capitalized guidelines as of March 31, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

Since the share repurchase program’s inception in March 2024, the Company has repurchased and subsequently retired a total of 44,608 shares for $0.5 million. There were no shares repurchased during the first quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

The recorded balances of nonperforming loans were $29.9 million, or 6.1% of total loans held-for-investment, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $36.5 million, or 7.8% of total loans held-for-investment, as of December 31, 2024 and $26.0 million, or 6.6% of total loans held-for-investment, as of March 31, 2024. The balances of nonperforming loans guaranteed by the SBA were $15.1 million, $19.2 million, and $14.8 million as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The decrease in nonperforming loans from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in principal repayments and payoffs. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior year period was primarily attributable to loans in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio being classified as non-accrual mainly due to the negative impact of elevated interest rates on the Company’s small business borrowers. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment was 2.9% as of March 31, 2025 compared to 2.8% as of December 31, 2024 and 3.2% as of March 31, 2024. The slight increase in the ratio from the prior quarter was primarily due to growth in the allowance for credit losses attributable to the retained Strategic Program loans while the actual retained Strategic Program loan balances decreased from the prior quarter. The decrease in the ratio from the prior year period was primarily due to the respective balances of the guaranteed portion of the SBA 7(a) program loans, growth in the balances of lower risk owner-occupied CRE, leasing and other held-for-investment loan portfolios, and the shift in our Strategic Program held-for-investment loan balances to programs with lower historical losses.

The Company’s net charge-offs were $2.2 million, $3.2 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily due to prior quarter charge-offs of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as well as decreased net charge-offs in the Strategic Program loans portfolio. The decrease from the prior year period is primarily due to a decrease in charge-offs in the Strategic Program loans portfolio as well as increased recoveries during the first quarter of 2025.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and credit quality data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended ​($ in thousands) 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 13,176 $ 12,661 $ 12,888 Provision for credit losses(1) 3,307 3,766 3,145 Charge offs Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate (7 ) (206 ) (64 ) Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate: Owner occupied (68 ) (411 ) (525 ) Non-owner occupied — — — Commercial and industrial (83 ) (555 ) (54 ) Consumer (11 ) (60 ) (41 ) Lease financing receivables (36 ) — (111 ) Strategic Program loans (2,384 ) (2,528 ) (2,946 ) Recoveries Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate 3 6 53 Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 16 112 3 Non-owner occupied — — — Commercial and industrial 14 — — Consumer 3 1 — Lease financing receivables (33 ) 77 — Strategic Program loans 338 313 284 Ending Balance $ 14,235 $ 13,176 $ 12,632 Credit Quality Data As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 Nonperforming loans: Guaranteed $ 15,147 $ 19,203 $ 14,765 Unguaranteed 14,737 17,281 11,231 Total nonperforming loans $ 29,884 $ 36,484 $ 25,996 Allowance for credit losses $ 14,235 $ 13,176 $ 12,632 Net charge offs $ 2,248 $ 3,249 $ 3,401 Total loans held-for-investment $ 492,223 $ 465,233 $ 390,943 Total loans held-for-investment less guaranteed balances $ 342,259 $ 306,483 $ 249,229 Average loans held-for-investment $ 485,780 $ 454,474 $ 387,300 Nonperforming loans to total loans held-for-investment 6.1 % 7.8 % 6.6 % Net charge offs to average loans held-for-investment (annualized) 1.9 % 2.8 % 3.5 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment 2.9 % 2.8 % 3.2 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment less guaranteed balances 4.2 % 4.3 % 5.1 %

(1) Excludes the provision for unfunded commitments.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah which wholly owns FinWise Bank, a Utah chartered state bank, and FinWise Investment LLC (together “FinWise”). FinWise provides Banking and Payment Solutions to fintech brands. The Company is expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRailsTM) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, the Company is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance. For more information about FinWise visit https://investors.finwisebancorp.com.

FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands; Unaudited) 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 8,155 $ 9,600 $ 3,944 Interest-bearing deposits 112,117 99,562 111,846 Total cash and cash equivalents 120,272 109,162 115,790 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 30,138 29,930 — Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 12,008 12,565 14,820 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 440 349 349 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 118,769 91,588 54,947 Loans held-for-investment, net 472,402 447,812 377,101 Credit enhancement asset 195 111 — Premises and equipment, net 3,123 3,548 6,665 Accrued interest receivable 2,708 3,566 3,429 Deferred taxes, net 290 — — SBA servicing asset, net 3,331 3,273 4,072 Investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”), at fair value 8,100 7,700 8,200 Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 3,555 3,564 4,104 Income tax receivable, net 3,353 8,868 2,400 Other assets 25,445 23,939 18,956 Total assets $ 804,129 $ 745,976 $ 610,833 ​ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 123,322 $ 126,782 $ 107,076 Interest-bearing 482,437 418,170 317,020 Total deposits 605,759 544,952 424,096 Accrued interest payable 2,750 1,494 588 Income taxes payable, net 962 4,423 3,207 Deferred taxes, net — 899 508 Operating lease liabilities 5,226 5,302 6,046 Other liabilities 12,071 15,186 13,906 Total liabilities 626,768 572,256 448,351 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 13 13 13 Additional paid-in-capital 57,548 56,926 55,304 Retained earnings 119,781 116,594 107,165 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 19 187 — Total shareholders’ equity 177,361 173,720 162,482 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 804,129 $ 745,976 $ 610,833





FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($ in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited) Three Months Ended 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 17,155 $ 18,388 $ 16,035 Interest on securities 390 401 101 Other interest income 991 573 1,509 Total interest income 18,536 19,362 17,645 Interest expense Interest on deposits 4,256 3,833 3,639 Total interest expense 4,256 3,833 3,639 Net interest income 14,280 15,529 14,006 Provision for credit losses 3,336 3,878 3,154 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,944 11,651 10,852 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 4,962 4,899 3,965 Gain on sale of loans, net 846 872 415 SBA loan servicing fees, net 178 181 664 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 400 (200 ) (124 ) Credit enhancement income 85 25 — Other miscellaneous (loss) income 1,339 (174 ) 742 Total non-interest income 7,810 5,603 5,662 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,826 9,375 7,562 Professional services 907 556 1,567 Occupancy and equipment expenses 543 533 544 Credit enhancement expense 11 5 — Other operating expenses 3,031 3,094 2,332 Total non-interest expense 14,318 13,563 12,005 Income before income taxes 4,436 3,691 4,509 Provision for income taxes 1,247 897 1,194 Net income $ 3,189 $ 2,794 $ 3,315 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.26 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,716,155 12,659,986 12,502,448 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,483,647 13,392,411 13,041,605 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,216,903 13,211,640 12,793,555

FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($ in thousands; Unaudited) ​ Three Months Ended ​ 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 92,794 $ 991 4.33 % $ 52,375 $ 573 4.35 % $ 111,911 $ 1,509 5.42 % Investment securities 42,314 390 3.74 % 43,212 401 3.69 % 15,174 101 2.67 % Strategic Program loans held-for-sale 79,612 4,264 21.72 % 67,676 5,040 29.63 % 42,452 3,475 32.93 % Loans held-for-investment 485,780 12,891 10.76 % 454,474 13,348 11.68 % 387,300 12,560 13.04 % Total interest earning assets 700,500 18,536 10.73 % 617,737 19,362 12.47 % 556,837 17,645 12.74 % Noninterest-earning assets 54,184 55,767 39,123 Total assets $ 754,684 $ 673,504 $ 595,960 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand $ 76,403 $ 670 3.56 % $ 57,305 $ 617 4.28 % $ 51,603 $ 503 3.92 % Savings 9,247 7 0.30 % 9,192 9 0.40 % 9,301 19 0.83 % Money market accounts 17,884 163 3.70 % 15,726 147 3.73 % 10,200 66 2.60 % Certificates of deposit 326,920 3,416 4.24 % 272,799 3,060 4.46 % 239,577 3,051 5.12 % Total deposits 430,454 4,256 4.01 % 355,022 3,833 4.30 % 310,681 3,639 4.71 % Other borrowings 48 — 0.35 % 79 — 0.35 % 172 — 0.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 430,502 4,256 4.01 % 355,101 3,833 4.29 % 310,853 3,639 4.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 119,501 119,945 100,507 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 29,644 27,636 25,446 Shareholders’ equity 175,037 170,823 159,154 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 754,684 $ 673,505 $ 595,960 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 14,280 6.72 % $ 15,529 8.18 % $ 14,006 8.03 % Net interest margin 8.27 % 10.00 % 10.12 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 162.72 % 173.96 % 179.13 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) Efficiency ratio Three Months Ended ​($ in thousands) 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024 Non-interest expense $ 14,318 $ 13,563 $ 12,005 Net interest income 14,280 15,529 14,006 Total non-interest income 7,810 5,603 5,662 Adjusted operating revenue $ 22,090 $ 21,132 $ 19,668 Efficiency ratio 64.8 % 64.2 % 61.0 %

FinWise has entered into agreements with certain of its Strategic Program service providers pursuant to which they provide credit enhancement on loans which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing the Bank for incurred credit and fraud losses. We estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these Strategic Program loans in accordance with GAAP, which requires estimation of the provision without consideration of the credit enhancement. When the provision for expected losses over the life of the loans that are subject to such credit enhancement is recorded, a credit enhancement asset reflecting the potential future recovery of those losses is also recorded on the balance sheet in the form of non-interest income (credit enhancement income). Reimbursement or indemnification for incurred losses is provided for in the form of a deposit reserve account that is replenished periodically by the respective Strategic Program service provider. Any remaining income on such loans in excess of the amounts retained by FinWise and placed in the deposit reserve account are paid to the Strategic Program service provider. Income on such loans in excess of amounts retained by FinWise are expensed for services provided by the Strategic Program service provider including its legal commitment to indemnify or reimburse all credit or fraud losses pursuant to credit enhancement agreements. The credit enhancement asset is reduced as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the Strategic Program service provider or taken from its cash reserve account. If the Strategic Program service provider is unable to fulfill its contracted obligations under its credit enhancement agreement, then the Bank could be exposed to the loss of the reimbursement and credit enhancement income as a result of this counterparty risk. See the following reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the impact of the credit enhancement on our financial condition and results. Note that these amounts are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. Similar amounts for periods prior to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were immaterial and therefore not separately disclosed.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement expenses on total interest income on loans held-for-investment and average yield on loans held-for-investment:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands; unaudited) 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 Total

Average

Loans HFI Total

Interest

Income on

Loans HFI Average

Yield on

Loans HFI Total

Average

Loans HFI Total

Interest

Income on

Loans HFI Average

Yield on

Loans HFI Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 485,780 $ 12,891 10.76 % $ 454,474 $ 13,348 11.68 % Less: credit enhancement expense (11 ) (5 ) Net of adjustment for credit enhancement expenses $ 485,780 $ 12,880 10.76 % $ 454,474 $ 13,343 11.68 %

Total interest income on loans held-for-investment net of credit enhancement expense and the average yield on loans held-for-investment net of credit enhancement expense are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement expense on total interest income on loans held-for-investment and the respective average yield on loans held-for-investment, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement expenses on net interest income and net interest margin:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 ($ in thousands; unaudited) Total Average Interest-Earning Assets Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Total Average Interest-Earning Assets Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 700,500 $ 14,280 8.27 % $ 617,737 $ 15,529 10.00 % Less: credit enhancement expense (11 ) (5 ) Net of adjustment for credit enhancement expenses $ 700,500 $ 14,269 8.27 % $ 617,737 $ 15,524 10.00 %

Net interest income and net interest margin net of credit enhancement expense are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement expenses on net interest income and net interest margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Non-interest expenses less credit enhancement expenses is a non-GAAP measure presented to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement expense on non-interest expense:

($ in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Total non-interest expense $ 14,318 $ 13,564 Less: credit enhancement expense (11 ) (5 ) Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement expenses $ 14,307 $ 13,559

Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement expense is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement expenses on non-interest expense, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income is a non-GAAP measure to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement income resulting from credit enhanced loans on non-interest income:

($ in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Total non-interest income $ 7,810 $ 5,603 Less: credit enhancement income (85 ) (25 ) Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income $ 7,725 $ 5,578

Total non-interest income less indemnification income is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement income on non-interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is non-interest income.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the effect of the credit enhancement program that creates the credit enhancement on the allowance for credit losses:

($ in thousands; unaudited) As of March 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 Allowance for credit losses $ (14,235 ) $ (13,176 ) Less: allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans (195 ) (111 ) Allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans $ (14,040 ) $ (13,065 )

The allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans is a non-GAAP measure that reflects the effect of the credit enhancement program on the allowance for credit losses. The total outstanding balance of loans held-for-investment with credit enhancement as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was approximately $1.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively.