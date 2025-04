La-Z-Boy Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

MONROE, Mich., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 3, 2025.

Investor Relations Contact :

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

