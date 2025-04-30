National Fuel Reports Second Quarter Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.

FISCAL 2025 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP net income of $216 million, or $2.37 per share, an increase of 32% per share compared to the prior year.
  • Adjusted operating results of $218 million, or $2.39 per share, an increase of 34% per share compared to the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2.
  • Seneca produced a record 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 3% from the prior year and 8% sequentially, largely due to strong results from pads recently turned in line in the Eastern Development Area (“EDA”).
  • Utility segment net income of $63.5 million, or $0.70 per share, an increase of 44% per share compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the New York jurisdiction’s 2024 rate settlement, which led to its first base rate increase since 2017.
  • Pipeline & Storage segment net income of $31.7 million, or $0.35 per share, an increase of 5% per share compared to the prior year. In addition, Empire Pipeline reached an agreement with its customers to amend its existing rate settlement, which was approved by the FERC on March 17, 2025, with new rates effective November 1, 2025.
  • The Company is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.75 to $7.05.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “During our second quarter, National Fuel built upon its positive momentum which, along with the tailwind of higher natural gas price realizations, drove a 32% increase in earnings per share over the prior year.

“Our integrated Appalachian natural gas development program, focused on the highly prolific EDA, continues to deliver strong operational results and improving capital efficiency. Seneca’s recent well results exhibited the highest productivity we’ve seen to date, giving us further confidence in our deep, high-quality well inventory, and allowing us to increase our production guidance for fiscal 2025. On the regulated side of the business, we saw significant earnings growth during the quarter, driven by the ongoing impact of positive rate case outcomes that balance the continued investment in modernizing our infrastructure with the goal of maintaining affordable rates for our customers.

“National Fuel’s integrated natural gas business, track record of strong operational execution, and consistent approach to managing risk, collectively position us well to navigate an uncertain global economic backdrop. As such, we remain confident in our ability to provide strong returns, achieve our long-term growth targets, and continue to deliver shareholder value.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

        
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 (Thousands) (Per Share)
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reported GAAP Earnings$216,358  $166,272  $2.37  $1.80 
Items impacting comparability:       
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (E&P / Midstream) 2,385      0.03    
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt (642)     (0.01)   
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P) 335   (536)  0.00   0.00 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (90)  147   0.00   0.00 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (17)  (769)  0.00   (0.01)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 4   162   0.00   0.00 
Adjusted Operating Results$218,333  $165,276  $2.39  $1.79 

FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share, which is now expected to be within a range of $6.75 to $7.05, an increase of $0.15 at the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. This updated range incorporates our second quarter results as well as higher expected production and lower unit costs in the Exploration and Production segment for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The Company is assuming NYMEX natural gas prices will average $3.50 per MMBtu for the remaining six months of fiscal 2025 (no change from previous guidance), which approximates the current NYMEX forward curve at this time. Given the continued volatility in NYMEX natural gas prices, the Company is providing the following sensitivities to its adjusted operating results guidance range:

NYMEX Assumption
Remaining 6 months
($/MMBtu)		Fiscal 2025
Adjusted Earnings
Per Share Sensitivities
$3.00$6.50 - $6.80
$3.50$6.75 - $7.05
$4.00$7.05 - $7.35


The Company’s other fiscal 2025 guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged as detailed in the table on page 7.

FINANCING ACTIVITIES UPDATE

In February 2025, the Company issued $1 billion of new five- and ten-year notes (split in two equal tranches) to refinance the early redemption of $950 million of notes that were scheduled to mature in July 2025 and January 2026. In addition, the Company placed $50 million (plus interest) in trust for the benefit of holders of long-term debt issued under the Company’s 1974 Indenture and scheduled to mature in June 2025. Placing these funds in trust discharged the 1974 Indenture, relieving the Company from its obligations to comply with the indenture’s covenants. In connection with these transactions, the Company recognized an after-tax loss of $1.7 million, which is presented as an item impacting comparability for the quarter.

DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2025 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines adjusted operating results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2025   2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings$97,828  $62,065  $35,763 
            
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax 1,045      1,045 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2022 CA asset sale), net of tax 245   (389)  634 
Adjusted Operating Results$99,118  $61,676  $37,442 
      
Adjusted EBITDA$214,350  $172,068  $42,282 
            

Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $35.8 million versus the prior year. GAAP earnings included a $1.0 million after-tax loss recognized during the quarter on the early redemption of long-term debt for Seneca’s share of premiums paid by the Company associated with its long-term debt redemptions.

Excluding items impacting comparability, Seneca’s adjusted operating results in the second quarter increased $37.4 million primarily due to higher realized natural gas prices and natural gas production, as well as lower per unit operating expenses.

During the second quarter, Seneca produced 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 2.6 Bcf, or 3%, from the prior year, and 7.8 Bcf, or 8%, higher compared to the fiscal 2025 first quarter. Two highly prolific pads turned in line this year in the EDA (Tioga Utica) were the main drivers behind these increases in production.

Seneca’s weighted average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.94 per Mcf, an increase of $0.38 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices and higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(Cost per Mcf) 2025   2024  Variance
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense (“LOE”)$0.67  $0.68  $(0.01)
General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”)$0.18  $0.17  $0.01 
Taxes and Other$0.07  $0.06  $0.01 
Total Cash Operating Costs$0.92  $0.91  $0.01 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Expense (“DD&A”)$0.61  $0.71  $(0.10)
Total Operating Costs$1.53  $1.62  $(0.09)
            

On a per unit basis, the second quarter total cash operating costs were up slightly compared to the prior year as other taxes increased as a result of a higher Impact Fee in Pennsylvania due to the increase in NYMEX natural gas prices. LOE included $59 million ($0.56 per Mcf), or 84% of total LOE, for gathering and compression service fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines. DD&A for the quarter was $0.61 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.10 per Mcf from the prior year, largely due to ceiling test impairments recorded in prior quarters that lowered Seneca’s full cost pool depletable base.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2025   2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings$31,707  $30,737  $970 
      
Adjusted EBITDA$70,169  $70,033  $136 
            

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.0 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues. The increase in operating revenues of $1.6 million, or 1%, was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation’s transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2024, in accordance with its rate settlement, which was approved in fiscal 2024.

Empire Rate Case Update

On March 17, 2025, FERC approved an amendment to Empire’s 2019 rate case settlement, which provides for modest unit rate reductions for Empire’s transportation services. Based on current contracts, this settlement amendment is estimated to decrease Empire’s revenues on a yearly basis by approximately $0.5 million with new rates effective November 1, 2025. Under the amendment, Empire may not file a new rate case before April 30, 2027, and is required to file a rate case by May 31, 2031.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2025   2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings$26,342  $28,706  $(2,364)
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax 698      698 
Adjusted Operating Results$27,040  $28,706  $(1,666)
      
Adjusted EBITDA$52,748  $53,103  $(355)
            

The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $2.4 million versus the prior year as higher operating revenues were more than offset by higher O&M and DD&A expense. GAAP earnings also included a $0.7 million after-tax loss recognized during the quarter on the early redemption of long-term debt for Gathering’s share of premiums paid by the Company associated with its long-term debt redemptions.

Operating revenues increased $1.0 million, or 2%, primarily due to an increase in throughput from Seneca’s new wells in Tioga County. While O&M expense increased $1.5 million, the per unit rate of $0.09 per Mcf remained unchanged. DD&A expense increased $1.2 million primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2025   2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings$63,544  $44,739  $18,805 
      
Adjusted EBITDA$95,270  $78,326  $16,944 
            

The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $18.8 million, or 42%, primarily as a result of the implementation of the recently approved rate case settlement in the Utility’s New York jurisdiction, which became effective October 1, 2024.

For the quarter, customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) increased $22.2 million, primarily due to the New York rate case settlement. Other income increased $10.8 million, largely due to the New York rate settlement, which required the recognition of non-service pension and post-retirement benefit income and a corresponding reduction in new base rates, resulting in no effect on net income.

O&M expense increased by $4.2 million, primarily driven by higher personnel costs, partially offset by a reduction related to amortizations of certain regulatory assets as a result of the New York rate settlement. Further, interest expense increased $2.4 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $3.1 million in the current year second quarter, compared to combined earnings of less than $0.1 million in the prior year. The reduction in earnings during the second quarter was primarily driven by higher interest expense due to a higher average amount of net borrowings. A decrease in investment income on marketable securities and corporate-owned life insurance policies also contributed to the earnings reduction.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET. All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, May 8, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 458634.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

   

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
GUIDANCE SUMMARY
 

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

The revised adjusted earnings per share guidance range excludes certain items that impacted the comparability of adjusted operating results during the six months ended March 31, 2025, including: (1) the after tax impairment of assets, which reduced earnings by $1.14 per share; (2) after-tax premiums paid on early redemptions of debt, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share; (3) after-tax unrealized losses on a derivative asset, which reduced earnings by $0.01 per share; and (4) after-tax unrealized losses on other investments, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the remaining six months ending September 30, 2025, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

 Previous FY 2025 Guidance Updated FY 2025 Guidance
    
Consolidated Adjusted Earnings per Share$6.50 to $7.00 $6.75 to $7.05
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate~ 25% ~ 25%
    
Capital Expenditures (Millions)   
Exploration and Production$495 - $515 $495 - $515
Pipeline and Storage$130 - $150 $130 - $150
Gathering$95 - $110 $95 - $110
Utility$165 - $185 $165 - $185
Consolidated Capital Expenditures$885 - $960 $885 - $960
    
Exploration and Production Segment Guidance   
    
Commodity Price Assumptions (remaining six months)   
NYMEX natural gas price$3.50 /MMBtu $3.50 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price$2.90 /MMBtu $2.60 /MMBtu
Realized natural gas prices, after hedging ($/Mcf)$2.77 - $2.81 $2.72 - $2.76
    
Production (Bcf)410 to 425 415 to 425
    
E&P Operating Costs($/Mcf)   
LOE$0.68 - $0.70 $0.68 - $0.69
G&A$0.18 - $0.19 $0.18 - $0.19
DD&A$0.63 - $0.67 $0.63 - $0.65
    
Other Business Segment Guidance(Millions)   
Gathering Segment Revenues$250 - $260 $250 - $260
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues$415 - $435 $415 - $435
    
Utility Segment Guidance(Millions)   
Customer Margin*$445 - $465 $445 - $465
O&M Expense$240 - $250 $240 - $245
Non-Service Pension & OPEB Income$23 - $27 $23 - $27
    
* Customer Margin is defined as Operating Revenues less Purchased Gas Expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
            
Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings$62,065  $30,737  $28,706  $44,739  $25  $166,272 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (536)          (536)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 147           147 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments         (769)  (769)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments         162   162 
Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results 61,676   30,737   28,706   44,739   (582)  165,276 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production 5,322           5,322 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 31,956           31,956 
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues   1,227   819       2,046 
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather       3,011     3,011 
Impact of new rates in New York       14,577     14,577 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues       (924)    (924)
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (1,196)          (1,196)
Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,855)  (1,248)  (1,168)  (3,330)    (7,601)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (948)          (948)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 6,973   745   (966)  (685)    6,067 
Other Income (Expense)           
Higher (lower) other income       8,545   612   9,157 
(Higher) lower interest expense   331   (891)  (1,895)  (2,902)  (5,357)
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (2,331)  241   463   (545)  (159)  (2,331)
All other / rounding (479)  (326)  77   51   (45)  (722)
Second quarter 2025 adjusted operating results 99,118   31,707   27,040   63,544   (3,076)  218,333 
Items impacting comparability:           
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (1,430)    (955)      (2,385)
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt 385     257       642 
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (335)          (335)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset 90           90 
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments         17   17 
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments         (4)  (4)
Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings$97,828  $31,707  $26,342  $63,544  $(3,063) $216,358 
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.           
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
 Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
            
Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share$0.67  $0.33  $0.31  $0.48  $0.01  $1.80 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax             
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax         (0.01)  (0.01)
Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results per share 0.67   0.33   0.31   0.48      1.79 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.06           0.06 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.35           0.35 
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues   0.01   0.01       0.02 
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather       0.03     0.03 
Impact of new rates in New York       0.16     0.16 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues       (0.01)    (0.01)
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.01)          (0.01)
Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.02)  (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.04)    (0.08)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.01)          (0.01)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 0.09   0.01   (0.01)  (0.01)    0.08 
Other Income (Expense)           
Higher (lower) other income       0.09   0.01   0.10 
(Higher) lower interest expense      (0.01)  (0.02)  (0.03)  (0.06)
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.03)     0.01   (0.01)     (0.03)
All other / rounding (0.02)  0.01      0.03   (0.02)   
Second quarter 2025 adjusted operating results per share 1.08   0.35   0.30   0.70   (0.04)  2.39 
Items impacting comparability:           
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax (0.01)    (0.01)      (0.02)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax             
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax             
Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share$1.07  $0.35  $0.29  $0.70  $(0.04) $2.37 
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.           
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings$114,548  $54,792  $57,531  $71,289  $1,132  $299,292 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 3,662           3,662 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (1,004)          (1,004)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments         (1,818)  (1,818)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments         382   382 
Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results 117,206   54,792   57,531   71,289   (304)  300,514 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production (817)          (817)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 33,964           33,964 
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues   10,865   (332)      10,533 
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather       2,685     2,685 
Impact of new rates in New York       22,442     22,442 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues       (1,364)    (1,364)
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,742)  (2,105)  (1,108)  (4,575)    (9,530)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (746)          (746)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 13,816   452   (1,802)  (1,309)    11,157 
Other Income (Expense)           
Higher (lower) other income (1,888)  (603)    11,720   2,300   11,529 
(Higher) lower interest expense   328   (1,271)  (3,679)  (3,165)  (7,787)
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (2,338)  (246)  905   (1,128)  43   (2,764)
All other / rounding (226)  679   262   (38)  (219)  458 
Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted operating results 157,229   64,162   54,185   96,043   (1,345)  370,274 
Items impacting comparability:           
Impairment of assets (141,802)          (141,802)
Tax impact of impairment of assets 37,169           37,169 
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (1,430)    (955)      (2,385)
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt 385     257       642 
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (684)          (684)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset 184           184 
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments         (2,600)  (2,600)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments         546   546 
Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings$51,051  $64,162  $53,487  $96,043  $(3,399) $261,344 
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.           
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
 Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings per share$1.24  $0.59  $0.62  $0.77  $0.02  $3.24 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.03           0.03 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax         (0.02)  (0.02)
Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results per share 1.27   0.59   0.62   0.77      3.25 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production (0.01)          (0.01)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.37           0.37 
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues   0.12          0.12 
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather       0.03     0.03 
Impact of new rates in New York       0.25     0.25 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues       (0.01)    (0.01)
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.01)  (0.05)    (0.10)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.01)          (0.01)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 0.15      (0.02)  (0.01)    0.12 
Other Income (Expense)           
Higher (lower) other income (0.02)  (0.01)    0.13   0.03   0.13 
(Higher) lower interest expense      (0.01)  (0.04)  (0.03)  (0.08)
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.03)     0.01   (0.01)     (0.03)
All other / rounding 0.02   0.02   0.01   (0.01)  (0.01)  0.03 
Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted operating results per share 1.72   0.70   0.60   1.05   (0.01)  4.06 
Items impacting comparability:           
Impairment of assets, net of tax (1.14)          (1.14)
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax (0.01)    (0.01)      (0.02)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax (0.01)          (0.01)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax         (0.02)  (0.02)
Rounding         (0.01)  (0.01)
Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings per share$0.56  $0.70  $0.59  $1.05  $(0.04) $2.86 
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.           
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Operating Revenues:       
Utility Revenues$343,574  $290,198  $571,998  $492,119 
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 311,958   264,614   560,818   518,633 
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 74,418   75,127   146,616   144,549 
  729,950   629,939   1,279,432   1,155,301 
Operating Expenses:       
Purchased Gas 135,338   105,940   200,675   162,491 
Operation and Maintenance:       
Utility 63,447   59,288   118,691   112,993 
Exploration and Production and Other 35,059   32,794   68,600   67,620 
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 42,363   39,340   78,304   74,303 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 25,214   23,019   47,270   45,434 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 111,277   118,935   220,647   234,725 
Impairment of Assets       141,802    
  412,698   379,316   875,989   697,566 
        
Operating Income 317,252   250,623   403,443   457,735 
        
Other Income (Expense):       
Other Income (Deductions) 15,232   6,070   22,952   9,801 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (39,662)  (28,453)  (73,024)  (56,915)
Other Interest Expense (5,095)  (6,636)  (9,476)  (12,910)
        
Income Before Income Taxes 287,727   221,604   343,895   397,711 
        
Income Tax Expense 71,369   55,332   82,551   98,419 
        
Net Income Available for Common Stock$216,358  $166,272  $261,344  $299,292 
        
Earnings Per Common Share       
Basic$2.39  $1.81  $2.88  $3.25 
Diluted$2.37  $1.80  $2.86  $3.24 
        
Weighted Average Common Shares:       
Used in Basic Calculation 90,500,162   92,114,415   90,640,333   92,011,772 
Used in Diluted Calculation 91,176,327   92,512,447   91,312,334   92,478,604 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
  
 March 31, September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2025   2024 
ASSETS   
Property, Plant and Equipment$14,834,817  $14,524,798 
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 7,487,618   7,185,593 
Net Property, Plant and Equipment 7,347,199   7,339,205 
Current Assets:   
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 39,954   38,222 
Cash Held in Trust for Bondholders 51,352    
Receivables - Net 291,132   127,222 
Unbilled Revenue 49,077   15,521 
Gas Stored Underground 6,413   35,055 
Materials and Supplies - at average cost 48,451   47,670 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 3,562    
Other Current Assets 78,532   92,229 
Total Current Assets 568,473   355,919 
Other Assets:   
Recoverable Future Taxes 88,623   80,084 
Unamortized Debt Expense 7,166   5,604 
Other Regulatory Assets 118,800   108,022 
Deferred Charges 69,572   69,662 
Other Investments 71,958   81,705 
Goodwill 5,476   5,476 
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 194,325   180,230 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 45   87,905 
Other 8,326   5,958 
Total Other Assets 564,291   624,646 
Total Assets$8,479,963  $8,319,770 
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES   
Capitalization:   
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and   
Outstanding - 90,397,698 Shares and 91,005,993 Shares, Respectively$90,398  $91,006 
Paid in Capital 1,042,822   1,045,487 
Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,855,366   1,727,326 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (222,975)  (15,476)
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,765,611   2,848,343 
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,381,126   2,188,243 
Total Capitalization 5,146,737   5,036,586 
Current and Accrued Liabilities:   
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 208,400   90,700 
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 350,000   500,000 
Accounts Payable 127,611   165,068 
Amounts Payable to Customers 34,393   42,720 
Dividends Payable 46,555   46,872 
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 19,454   27,247 
Customer Advances    19,373 
Customer Security Deposits 30,358   36,265 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 184,925   162,903 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 201,464   4,744 
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 1,203,160   1,095,892 
Other Liabilities:   
Deferred Income Taxes 1,072,436   1,111,165 
Taxes Refundable to Customers 302,293   305,645 
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 300,256   292,477 
Other Regulatory Liabilities 140,828   151,452 
Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 3,404   3,511 
Asset Retirement Obligations 193,802   203,006 
Other Liabilities 117,047   120,036 
Total Other Liabilities 2,130,066   2,187,292 
Commitments and Contingencies     
Total Capitalization and Liabilities$8,479,963  $8,319,770 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
 Six Months Ended
 March 31,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2025   2024 
    
Operating Activities:   
Net Income Available for Common Stock$261,344  $299,292 
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:   
Impairment of Assets 141,802    
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 220,647   234,725 
Deferred Income Taxes 25,787   65,187 
Premiums Paid on Early Redemption of Debt 2,385    
Stock-Based Compensation 10,487   10,477 
Other 14,317   11,874 
Change in:   
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (197,553)  (50,123)
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 27,861   25,675 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs (3,562)   
Other Current Assets 13,737   15,201 
Accounts Payable 17,322   (15,641)
Amounts Payable to Customers (8,327)  13,327 
Customer Advances (19,373)  (21,003)
Customer Security Deposits (5,907)  1,836 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 21,528   26,927 
Other Assets (20,282)  (22,165)
Other Liabilities (28,343)  (9,328)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$473,870  $586,261 
    
Investing Activities:   
Capital Expenditures$(434,260) $(481,958)
Other 8,881   (1,189)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities$(425,379) $(483,147)
    
Financing Activities:   
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 117,700   (8,600)
Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan (50,471)  (4,230)
Reduction of Long-Term Debt (954,086)   
Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt 989,019    
Dividends Paid on Common Stock (93,543)  (91,048)
Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans (4,026)  (3,914)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities$4,593  $(107,792)
    
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 53,084   (4,678)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 38,222   55,447 
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31$91,306  $50,769 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Total Operating Revenues$311,958  $264,614  $47,344  $560,818  $518,633  $42,185 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance:         
General and Administrative Expense 18,847   17,165   1,682   38,173   34,958   3,215 
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 71,176   69,662   1,514   136,816   136,736   80 
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 3,310   2,644   666   7,178   8,188   (1,010)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 4,275   3,075   1,200   7,657   6,713   944 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 64,622   73,448   (8,826)  127,925   145,413   (17,488)
Impairment of Assets          141,802      141,802 
  162,230   165,994   (3,764)  459,551   332,008   127,543 
          
Operating Income 149,728   98,620   51,108   101,267   186,625   (85,358)
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 37   100   (63)  74   201   (127)
Interest and Other Income (Deductions) 101   1,170   (1,069)  373   (342)  715 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (1,949)     (1,949)  (1,949)     (1,949)
Other Interest Expense (15,091)  (15,108)  17   (30,291)  (30,377)  86 
Income Before Income Taxes 132,826   84,782   48,044   69,474   156,107   (86,633)
Income Tax Expense 34,998   22,717   12,281   18,423   41,559   (23,136)
Net Income$97,828  $62,065  $35,763  $51,051  $114,548  $(63,497)
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$1.07  $0.67  $0.40  $0.56  $1.24  $(0.68)



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Revenues from External Customers$71,185  $71,210  $(25) $139,935  $136,036  $3,899 
Intersegment Revenues 38,388   36,810   1,578   76,251   66,397   9,854 
Total Operating Revenues 109,573   108,020   1,553   216,186   202,433   13,753 
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas 162   325   (163)  121   926   (805)
Operation and Maintenance 30,642   29,062   1,580   57,677   55,013   2,664 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,600   8,600      17,266   17,320   (54)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 18,547   19,490   (943)  37,132   37,704   (572)
  57,951   57,477   474   112,196   110,963   1,233 
          
Operating Income 51,622   50,543   1,079   103,990   91,470   12,520 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 952   1,257   (305)  1,905   2,515   (610)
Interest and Other Income 1,794   2,046   (252)  3,833   3,978   (145)
Interest Expense (11,700)  (12,119)  419   (23,428)  (23,843)  415 
Income Before Income Taxes 42,668   41,727   941   86,300   74,120   12,180 
Income Tax Expense 10,961   10,990   (29)  22,138   19,328   2,810 
Net Income$31,707  $30,737  $970  $64,162  $54,792  $9,370 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.35  $0.33  $0.02  $0.70  $0.59  $0.11 
          
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
GATHERING SEGMENT 2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Revenues from External Customers$3,233  $3,917  $(684) $6,681  $8,513  $(1,832)
Intersegment Revenues 61,797   60,076   1,721   119,480   118,068   1,412 
Total Operating Revenues 65,030   63,993   1,037   126,161   126,581   (420)
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance 12,275   10,796   1,479   21,703   20,300   1,403 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 7   94   (87)  (227)  117   (344)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10,834   9,611   1,223   21,349   19,068   2,281 
  23,116   20,501   2,615   42,825   39,485   3,340 
          
Operating Income 41,914   43,492   (1,578)  83,336   87,096   (3,760)
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Costs)    9   (9)  (1)  19   (20)
Interest and Other Income 93   72   21   152   143   9 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (1,334)     (1,334)  (1,334)     (1,334)
Other Interest Expense (4,450)  (3,701)  (749)  (8,661)  (7,431)  (1,230)
Income Before Income Taxes 36,223   39,872   (3,649)  73,492   79,827   (6,335)
Income Tax Expense 9,881   11,166   (1,285)  20,005   22,296   (2,291)
Net Income$26,342  $28,706  $(2,364) $53,487  $57,531  $(4,044)
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.29  $0.31  $(0.02) $0.59  $0.62  $(0.03)



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
UTILITY SEGMENT 2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Revenues from External Customers$343,574  $290,198  $53,376  $571,998  $492,119  $79,879 
Intersegment Revenues 119   306   (187)  203   393   (190)
Total Operating Revenues 343,693   290,504   53,189   572,201   492,512   79,689 
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas 171,777   140,836   30,941   273,249   224,886   48,363 
Operation and Maintenance 64,444   60,229   4,215   120,704   114,913   5,791 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 12,202   11,113   1,089   22,313   21,019   1,294 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 17,135   16,268   867   33,962   32,305   1,657 
  265,558   228,446   37,112   450,228   393,123   57,105 
          
Operating Income 78,135   62,058   16,077   121,973   99,389   22,584 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 12,299   857   11,442   18,170   1,327   16,843 
Interest and Other Income 714   1,340   (626)  1,242   3,250   (2,008)
Interest Expense (10,927)  (8,528)  (2,399)  (21,643)  (16,986)  (4,657)
Income Before Income Taxes 80,221   55,727   24,494   119,742   86,980   32,762 
Income Tax Expense 16,677   10,988   5,689   23,699   15,691   8,008 
Net Income$63,544  $44,739  $18,805  $96,043  $71,289  $24,754 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.70  $0.48  $0.22  $1.05  $0.77  $0.28 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
ALL OTHER 2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Total Operating Revenues$  $  $  $  $  $ 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance                 
                  
          
Operating Income                 
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest and Other Income (Deductions) (222)  (41)  (181)  (358)  (119)  (239)
Interest Expense (131)  (84)  (47)  (248)  (165)  (83)
Loss before Income Taxes (353)  (125)  (228)  (606)  (284)  (322)
Income Tax Benefit (82)  (29)  (53)  (141)  (67)  (74)
Net Loss$(271) $(96) $(175) $(465) $(217) $(248)
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted)$  $  $  $(0.01) $  $(0.01)
      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
CORPORATE 2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Revenues from External Customers$  $  $  $  $  $ 
Intersegment Revenues 1,341   1,286   55   2,683   2,571   112 
Total Operating Revenues 1,341   1,286   55   2,683   2,571   112 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance 5,219   5,121   98   9,266   8,916   350 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 130   137   (7)  261   265   (4)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 139   118   21   279   235   44 
  5,488   5,376   112   9,806   9,416   390 
          
Operating Loss (4,147)  (4,090)  (57)  (7,123)  (6,845)  (278)
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (212)  (387)  175   (423)  (774)  351 
Interest and Other Income 41,785   40,234   1,551   82,846   81,262   1,584 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (36,379)  (28,453)  (7,926)  (69,741)  (56,915)  (12,826)
Other Interest Expense (4,905)  (7,683)  2,778   (10,066)  (15,767)  5,701 
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (3,858)  (379)  (3,479)  (4,507)  961   (5,468)
Income Tax Benefit (1,066)  (500)  (566)  (1,573)  (388)  (1,185)
Net Income (Loss)$(2,792) $121  $(2,913) $(2,934) $1,349  $(4,283)
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$(0.04) $0.01  $(0.05) $(0.03) $0.02  $(0.05)
          
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Intersegment Revenues$(101,645) $(98,478) $(3,167) $(198,617) $(187,429) $(11,188)
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas (36,601)  (35,221)  (1,380)  (72,695)  (63,321)  (9,374)
Operation and Maintenance (65,044)  (63,257)  (1,787)  (125,922)  (124,108)  (1,814)
  (101,645)  (98,478)  (3,167)  (198,617)  (187,429)  (11,188)
Operating Income                 
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest and Other Deductions (42,109)  (40,587)  (1,522)  (84,861)  (81,659)  (3,202)
Interest Expense 42,109   40,587   1,522   84,861   81,659   3,202 
Net Income$  $  $  $  $  $ 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$  $  $  $  $  $ 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
     Increase     Increase
  2025   2024  (Decrease)  2025   2024  (Decrease)
            
Capital Expenditures:           
Exploration and Production$108,384 (1)$124,184 (3)$(15,800) $230,986 (1)(2)$285,141 (3)(4)$(54,155)
Pipeline and Storage 15,626 (1) 18,025 (3) (2,399)  35,417 (1)(2) 42,579 (3)(4) (7,162)
Gathering 18,499 (1) 19,949 (3) (1,450)  31,526 (1)(2) 39,518 (3)(4) (7,992)
Utility 41,867 (1) 37,741 (3) 4,126   78,298 (1)(2) 68,251 (3)(4) 10,047 
Total Reportable Segments 184,376   199,899   (15,523)  376,227   435,489   (59,262)
All Other                 
Corporate 174   121   53   378   182   196 
Eliminations (3,520)     (3,520)  (3,520)     (3,520)
Total Capital Expenditures$181,030  $200,020  $(18,990) $373,085  $435,671  $(62,586)


(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2025, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $44.8 million, $2.4 million, $6.8 million, and $4.8 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2025, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
(2) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2025, exclude capital expenditures of $63.3 million, $14.4 million, $21.7 million and $20.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2024 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2025. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2025.
(3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2024, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $44.4 million, $5.0 million, $5.5 million, and $8.0 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.
(4) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2024, exclude capital expenditures of $43.2 million, $31.8 million, $20.6 million and $13.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2023 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2024. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2023, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2024.
   


DEGREE DAYS                 
             Percent Colder
             (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended March 31, Normal   2025   2024  Normal(1)  Last Year(1) 
Buffalo, NY(2) 3,226   3,116   2,705   (3.4)  15.2 
Erie, PA 3,023   3,017   2,576   (0.2)  17.1 
                  
Six Months Ended March 31,                 
Buffalo, NY(2) 5,352   5,000   4,563   (6.6)  9.6 
Erie, PA 4,917   4,714   4,240   (4.1)  11.2 
                  


(1) Percents compare actual 2025 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2025 degree days to actual 2024 degree days.
(2) Normal degree days changed from NOAA 30-year degree days to NOAA 15-year degree days with the implementation of new base rates in New York effective October 2024.
   


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
            
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
     Increase     Increase
  2025   2024  (Decrease)  2025   2024  (Decrease)
            
Gas Production/Prices:           
Production (MMcf)           
Appalachia 105,514   102,883   2,631   203,232   203,640   (408)
            
Average Prices (Per Mcf)           
Weighted Average$3.02  $1.98  $1.04  $2.64  $2.14  $0.50 
Weighted Average after Hedging$2.94  $2.56  $0.38  $2.74  $2.53  $0.21 
            
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:           
General and Administrative Expense per Mcf(1)$0.18  $0.17  $0.01  $0.19  $0.17  $0.02 
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcf(1)(2)$0.67  $0.68  $(0.01) $0.67  $0.67  $ 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization per Mcf(1)$0.61  $0.71  $(0.10) $0.63  $0.71  $(0.08)
            


(1) Refer to page 15 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.
(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 per Mcf for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 per Mcf for the six months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.
   



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
Pipeline and Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)      
                    
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
         Increase         Increase
  2025   2024  (Decrease)  2025   2024  (Decrease)
Firm Transportation - Affiliated 49,240   42,561   6,679   81,110   74,056   7,054 
Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 185,490   179,697   5,793   356,502   348,303   8,199 
Interruptible Transportation 454   1,271   (817)  515   1,389   (874)
  235,184   223,529   11,655   438,127   423,748   14,379 
                    
Gathering Volume - (MMcf)                   
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
         Increase         Increase
  2025   2024  (Decrease)  2025   2024  (Decrease)
Gathered Volume 129,771   125,565   4,206   250,732   249,388   1,344 
                    
                    
Utility Throughput - (MMcf)                   
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
         Increase         Increase
  2025   2024  (Decrease)  2025   2024  (Decrease)
Retail Sales:                   
Residential Sales 32,111   27,063   5,048   50,587   45,045   5,542 
Commercial Sales 5,420   4,293   1,127   8,339   7,093   1,246 
Industrial Sales 302   190   112   501   327   174 
  37,833   31,546   6,287   59,427   52,465   6,962 
Transportation 25,086   22,637   2,449   42,028   40,166   1,862 
  62,919   54,183   8,736   101,455   92,631   8,824 



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
 

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding adjusted operating results, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines adjusted operating results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted operating results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reported GAAP Earnings$216,358  $166,272  $261,344  $299,292 
Items impacting comparability:       
Impairment of assets (E&P)       141,802    
Tax impact of impairment of assets       (37,169)   
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (E&P / Midstream) 2,385      2,385    
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt (642)     (642)   
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P) 335   (536)  684   3,662 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (90)  147   (184)  (1,004)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (17)  (769)  2,600   (1,818)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 4   162   (546)  382 
Adjusted Operating Results$218,333  $165,276  $370,274  $300,514 
        
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share$2.37  $1.80  $2.86  $3.24 
Items impacting comparability:       
Impairment of assets, net of tax (E&P)       1.14    
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax (E&P / Midstream) 0.02      0.02    
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (E&P)       0.01   0.03 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)    (0.01)  0.02   (0.02)
Rounding       