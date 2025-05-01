Invitation

Alm. Brand Group are hosting a Capital Market Day November 18 at 10.30 CET

Alm. Brand Group is pleased to invite you to our Capital Markets Day, where we will present strategy and new financial targets for the upcoming period 2026-2028.

The event will take place at our headquarters in Copenhagen and will be transmitted live via webcast. A buffet lunch will be served after the meeting.

Additional details including dial-in details will be distributed closer to the date.

Registration

To register for the event please send an e-mail to information.investor@almbrand.dk and state the following information:

☐ Yes, I will attend the meeting at Midtermolen 7, Copenhagen

☐ Yes, I will attend the webcast presentation

Name

Company

Contact details

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Mads Thinggaard - Head of Investor Relations & ESG - mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883

Attachment