CallTower Enhances Flexibility and Productivity for Modern Workforces with Webex Go by Cisco

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, launches Webex Go with CallTower that will bring enterprise-grade calling capabilities directly to employees' mobile devices, enabling seamless and secure business communications from anywhere.

Webex Go with CallTower integrates Webex Calling into the native dialer of mobile phones, allowing employees to make and receive business calls while maintaining privacy and compliance. By utilizing eSIM technology, the solution ensures that business calls are routed through an enterprise system, preserving professional identity while offering high-quality, secure voice connectivity. Employees can stay connected without needing additional apps or compromising personal phone numbers.

Doug Larsen, Senior Vice President of Product and Software Development at CallTower, stated, “CallTower and Webex enable businesses to provide employees with a more flexible and secure mobile experience. Webex Go with CallTower removes the friction of traditional mobile calling solutions, allowing users to seamlessly transition between devices while staying connected to their enterprise phone system.”

“Webex Go with CallTower will bring even more value to our joint customers,” said Amey Parandekar, Vice President, Product Management at Cisco. “Businesses can now deliver seamless enterprise mobility and benefit from the agility of cloud-based PSTN for a complete, enterprise-grade calling solution that meets the evolving needs of today’s hybrid workforce.”

This partnership highlights CallTower’s ongoing focus on delivering forward-thinking, enterprise-grade communication solutions that enable businesses to adapt to the evolving needs of a modern workforce. By combining CallTower’s expertise in cloud-based communications with Cisco’s cutting-edge Webex platform, Webex Go with CallTower provides businesses with an innovative and seamless way to stay connected.

At Webex One 2024, CallTower announced itself as a Cisco Certified Mobile Calling Provider. CallTower’s certification showcases its capability to elevate Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) numbers to an eSIM, expertly provisioning them within Webex Control Hub. This advancement delivers Webex Go with CallTower, offering businesses superior mobile connectivity and enterprise-grade features. This ensures a seamless and robust communication experience tailored for modern enterprises.

About CallTower

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Direct Routing and GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI—redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America’s trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.