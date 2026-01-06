CallTower Wins 2025 BIG Awards for Business for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in unified communications and contact center solutions, today announced that CallTower’s Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams has been named a winner in the 2025 BIG Awards for Business, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This award celebrates organizations and products that deliver measurable business impact through innovation, vision, and execution.

The BIG Awards for Business honor companies that are redefining excellence across industries. CallTower’s Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams stood out for its ability to simplify and accelerate global voice enablement, offering enterprises a seamless, scalable, and highly resilient path to Teams calling.

Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams continues to change the way organizations deploy and manage enterprise voice. By combining direct, redundant connections to Microsoft worldwide, dedicated premium support, and industry-leading automation tools, CallTower delivers a premier voice experience designed for speed, reliability, and operational simplicity. Additionally, CallTower seamlessly integrates advanced technologies with Microsoft Teams, including AI-powered contact center solutions such as Five9, Genesys, and Cisco Webex Contact Center, as well as Zoom. These integrations, combined with features like one-click failover, compliance recording, SMS/MMS texting, advanced analytics, seamless CRM connectivity, and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, solidify CallTower’s position as a global leader in delivering tailored, efficient, and innovative communication solutions for enterprises.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group,” said William Rubio, CRO of CallTower. “Operator Connect has made it easier for service providers to bring reliable voice services into Microsoft Teams, and this award demonstrates the commitment of our teams who show up every day to support our customers globally. We’re proud of the meaningful difference Operator Connect is making for organizations worldwide.

About CallTower

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, such as Webex Contact Center, Five9, Genesys, and more. CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI—redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America’s trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.