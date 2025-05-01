Tri Pointe Homes Announces Two Land Transactions in Its New Coastal Carolinas Division, Marking the Company’s Major Expansion Across the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced two new planned land acquisitions in South Carolina as part of its new division in the Coastal Carolinas. Neighborhoods planned for the two sites — single-family homes in Bluffton and townhomes in Beaufort— reflect Tri Pointe’s strategy to serve a wide range of homebuyers with thoughtfully designed homes in locations known for their mix of natural beauty, Lowcountry charm, and access to coastal amenities.

“Beaufort County has earned its reputation as South Carolina’s top place to live, offering a rare combination of longevity, education, and prosperity1,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes chief executive officer. “After launching Tri Pointe’s Coastal Carolinas division just last year, these two transactions are an important milestone and a tremendous opportunity to continue the upward momentum. This market is an exciting frontier for Tri Pointe, and I believe the diversity of these projects will demonstrate our ability to deliver housing options that cater to a wide range of lifestyles. We are thrilled to have the chance to contribute to the legacy of such a thriving community.”

Guided by Tri Pointe’s vision for delivering premium lifestyle experiences, both of the opportunities will be designed to offer distinct housing products situated near key lifestyle and economic hubs:

Single family homes in Bluffton, SC

Expected 2027

This opportunity is anticipated to feature single-family rear-load homes designed to balance modern convenience with Bluffton’s charm. The community is located near the walkable Promenade in downtown Bluffton, known for its boutiques, restaurants, and parks. It also offers easy access to Hilton Head Island beaches and golf courses such as May River Golf Club and Hilton Head National. The site is zoned for one of the top school districts in the region, with schools like Bluffton High School and Red Cedar Elementary School nearby. Residents will enjoy a lifestyle enriched by proximity to Bluffton’s vibrant arts scene, green spaces, and entertainment options like Station 300 and The Zone indoor amusement center.

Townhomes in Beaufort, SC

Expected 2027

Located six miles from downtown Beaufort, this property includes townhome lots with plans to feature Lowcountry-inspired architecture. Residents will benefit from the community’s convenient access to downtown Beaufort’s shopping and dining, the Broad River waterfront, and walkable green spaces like the Spanish Moss Trail. Local attractions include Cross Creek shopping mall and employment centers such as Savannah ports, Gulfstream, and USC Beaufort. The community is also situated near top-rated schools, including Bridges Preparatory Charter School and Robert Small Parkway’s educational and retail corridor.

“Our Coastal Carolinas division is moving full steam ahead,” said Gray Shell, Tri Pointe Homes Coastal Carolinas division president. “These transactions exemplify Tri Pointe’s unmatched combination of design innovation and expertise. With a permanent presence, a growing team, and deepening relationships with trade partners and local communities, we are positioning ourselves as a leading premium lifestyle brand in this high-growth market.”

For more information about Tri Pointe Homes and its upcoming communities in the Coastal Carolinas, visit https://www.tripointehomes.com/sc/coastal-carolinas/coastal-carolinas-coming-soon/

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

1 24/7 Wall St.: https://247wallst.com/investing/2023/10/16/every-states-best-county-to-live-in-3/

