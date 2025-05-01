Jackery Launches Homepower 3000: the Smartest Choice for Essential Home Backup Power

FREEMONT, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in innovative solar generators and green off-grid energy solutions, has unveiled the Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000, the newest addition to its best-selling 3kWh solar generator range. Designed specifically for essential home backup needs, the HomePower 3000 offers a simplified, high-performance power solution built to handle extreme conditions with ease. Marking a shift in branding from the “Explorer” series to the new “HomePower” line, this release underscores Jackery’s focus on practical, dependable energy solutions for the modern home.

With a powerful 3072Wh battery capacity and 3,600W output (7200W Surge), the Jackery HomePower 3000 is engineered to keep essential household appliances and tools running during blackouts, emergencies, or everyday off-grid use. Capable of supporting high-demand appliances up to 7,200W surge power – including refrigerators, air conditioners, water pumps, wifi, lights and coffee machines, even capable of powering multiple essential home appliances at the same time. With the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s recent Annual Electric Power Industry Report , noting the average length of a power outage in the U.S. is five to six hours long, consumers can rest assured that the HomePower 3000 has the capability to power their refrigerator for up to two days. Delivering reliable power when it’s needed most, the system can keep a household running for up to 15 hours, supporting essential devices like a refrigerator (≤200W), fan (30W), lighting (60W), and Wi-Fi router (7W); all operating simultaneously*.

The Jackery HomePower 3000 not only delivers powerful performance but also ensures effortless ease of use as Jackery has become known for. Designed by Jackery in the U.S., and utilizing real customer feedback from more than 10 years industry experience, the HomePower 3000 offers a plug-and-play operation and an intelligent display, making device control a breeze for the whole family, and a wide variety of ages.

The HomePower 3000 is also built for extreme durability. Capable of performing in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 185°F, it is housed in a rugged design ideal for both home use and off-grid projects. Plus, with its UL certified uninterruptible power supply (UPS) functionality, it kicks in automatically within 20 milliseconds of detecting power loss, ensuring critical devices stay operational without a hitch.

As the world’s lightest and most compact 3kWh LiFePO₄ power station — officially certified by Frost & Sullivan — the Jackery HomePower 3000 sets a new standard in portable home energy. It’s 47 percent smaller and 43 percent lighter than mainstream products of the same capacity, thanks to breakthrough automotive-grade CTB (Cell to Body) technology, which boosts space efficiency by 14percent. A rugged honeycomb bottom shell design further enhances durability and safety, all within a unit no larger than a standard microwave.

Beyond its compact form, the HomePower 3000 delivers serious performance: it can be recharged in as fast as 1.7 hours and supports multiple charging options; including AC, AC+DC, solar, and even gas generator, ensuring users stay powered in any situation. The Jackery App enables smart features like scheduled and off-peak charging, as well as prioritized solar charging, helping users save up to 25 percent annually on electricity bills. And thanks to proprietary ZeroDrain™ technology, when stored at full capacity, the unit retains 95 percent of its power even after a full year, ready whenever it’s needed.

The HomePower 3000 can generate up to 3,500 kWh of free energy over 5 years with its two Jackery SolarSaga 200W bifacial solar panels. Slim yet durable, designed to endure 4,000 folds, and easy to carry, these panels deliver superior performance with industry-leading IBC technology and TÜV Class II certification.

“The HomePower 3000 delivers a robust combination of reliability and versatility – anytime, anywhere,” said Jack Sun, CEO of Jackery. “With increasingly unpredictable weather patterns affecting communities nationwide, the HomePower 3000 represents Jackery's commitment to providing consumers with dependable power security that works both during emergencies and everyday life. This isn't just another generator – it's peace of mind in an uncertain world.”

Whether you're preparing for hurricane season, powering essential appliances during power outages due to unpredictable emergencies, or simply looking to reduce your dependence on the grid, the Jackery Solar Generator HomePower 3000 offers peace of mind through advanced engineering and performance that’s ready for anything. Trusted by over 120,000 five-star reviewers and with 90% favorable ratings in the U.S., Jackery delivers reliability that customers consistently count on.

The HomePower 3000 retails for $2,299 and is currently available for purchase online at Jackery’s website. Jackery will also offer a specially priced solar generator bundle that includes the HomePower 3000 with two 200W Solar Panels between May 2-14, available for $1,999.

For more information on Jackery, the HomePower 3000 and other products, please visit www.jackery.com . Be sure to follow Jackery on social media at @JackeryUSA for the latest updates in real time.

*Tested under Jackery Lab conditions.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products—from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems, all the way to robust 123kWh energy storage solutions for whole-home use—Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

