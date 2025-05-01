Current Backyard’s Model P Smart Pizza Oven Now Available to Consumers

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza lovers, rejoice. Current Backyard , the world’s first electric outdoor brand, has announced its Model P Smart Pizza Oven is now shipping to consumers and is available for purchase on its website. Priced at $699, the first Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected smart electric pizza oven certified for use both indoors and outdoors combines guided cooking and next-generation heating technology with a sleek, modern industrial design.

Most pizza ovens concentrate heat in a small area, leading to uneven results — burned edges or undercooked centers. By contrast, the Model P Pizza Oven uses a proprietary algorithm that balances power between graphite and calrod heating elements, creating even heat without needing to turn the pizza or open the door. Paired with the app’s Pizza Build Calculator, which adjusts time and temperature based on each pizza’s exact toppings, cheese, sauce, and dough thickness, it takes the guesswork out of any 12-inch pie.

Pizzeria-quality pizza at home

Built for home chefs and beginners alike, the Current Model P delivers pizzeria-quality results right out of the box, combining precision engineering with app-powered cooking support.

Highlights include:

850°F Max Temperature : Perfect for Neapolitan-style pizzas ready in just two minutes.

: Perfect for Neapolitan-style pizzas ready in just two minutes. App-Integrated Smart Controls : Includes a Pizza Build Calculator that customizes cooking times based on your favorite style and toppings.

: Includes a Pizza Build Calculator that customizes cooking times based on your favorite style and toppings. Cordierite 12” Cooking Stone : Ensures even heat distribution for authentic, crispy crusts — high heat isn’t the only trick to perfect pizzas.

: Ensures even heat distribution for authentic, crispy crusts — high heat isn’t the only trick to perfect pizzas. Indoor & Outdoor Compatibility : NFPA-approved for safe use in any setting.

: NFPA-approved for safe use in any setting. 5-in-1 Cooking Modes : Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, Frozen pizza settings, and a Hi and Lo Broil Function.

: Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, Frozen pizza settings, and a Hi and Lo Broil Function. Durability You Can Trust : Commercial-grade stainless steel components and a 10-year limited warranty ensure long-lasting performance.

: Commercial-grade stainless steel components and a 10-year limited warranty ensure long-lasting performance. Freedom, Ease & Versatility: Enjoy pizza night indoors or outdoors without open flames; perfect for kitchens, backyards, and balconies. Simply plug into a standard 110v outlet and start cooking.



While it’s a well-known fact that Americans love pizza, Current Backyard recently looked at the dollars and cents behind their pizza love. Its ‘ Pizza Wars ’ survey found that Americans order nearly five pizzas every month, costing them $114.20 monthly — but most said they wouldn’t give pizza up for millions of dollars. They also shared strong opinions on the best pizza styles, sauces and toppings, emphasizing how everyone has their own idea of a perfect slice. The Model P Smart Pizza Oven makes pizza more affordable and can help anyone churn out their personal favorite pie at home with ultimate precision.

“I cannot think of a kitchen appliance that has changed my culinary existence more than the Current Pizza Oven,” said Alton Brown, Food Network Star and Current Backyard Brand Ambassador. “Seriously. I am a pizza lover. It cranks out gorgeous Neapolitan, New York, Thin Crust, even Frozen pizzas.”

Sustainable Solutions for Modern Cooking

The Model P Smart Pizza Oven advances Current’s vision making outdoor cooking smarter, cleaner, more sustainable and more accessible:

All-Electric Power: No flames or emissions, ideal for homes with gas or open-flame restrictions.

No flames or emissions, ideal for homes with gas or open-flame restrictions. Energy Efficiency: Up to 3x more efficient than gas ovens, reducing environmental impact and operational costs.

Up to 3x more efficient than gas ovens, reducing environmental impact and operational costs. Smart Assistance: Full digital monitoring and control with precision settings that eliminate the guesswork.



“Current Backyard is removing the barriers consumers experience that prevent them from cooking more. We have developed technology to make cooking more guided, more convenient, and more practical no matter where you live,” says Tom Penner, CEO of Current Backyard. “Whether you're in a city apartment or are outfitting a backyard kitchen, the Model P was built to fit and look great in your space and elevate your cooking with simplicity and flavor.”

On May 1st, consumers can order the Model P Smart Pizza Oven directly from currentbackyard.com . In mid-may customers can also buy the oven and other accessories on Current Backyard’s website or via Amazon.com. For some recipe inspiration, check out Alton Brown’s Neapolitan Pizza .

About Current Backyard

Established in 2023 and backed by W. C. Bradley Co., Current Backyard is reinventing traditional outdoor cooking through innovative electric technology. Current Backyard believes that the joy of outdoor cooking shouldn’t be limited. Its award-winning products deliver the same performance and outcomes as traditional open flame cooking, without limitations. Current makes outdoor cooking more accessible and sustainable for everyone, whether they live in a high-rise apartment, a wildfire-prone area, a community with strict HOA rules, or simply want to cook with clean, safe, renewable energy. Its smart features, precise temperatures and app-based expert guidance, make it easier and more enjoyable than ever to achieve best-in-class results, no matter the skill level. Welcome to Current Backyard, where outdoor living is possible for every lifestyle.